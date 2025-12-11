India Haunted Again: Siharan Reborn Folklore Brings the Choti Katwa Chudail to the Big Screen Nationwide

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 11: Om Shivay Films proudly unveils the official trailer of its upcoming horror-comedy Siharan, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Manish Kumar Verma, ahead of its Pan-India theatrical release on December 12, 2025. The trailer launch marks a major milestone for the much-anticipated film, which has already generated significant buzz for its unique storyline and striking tagline "The Choti Katwa Witch is now coming to cinema halls."

Blending horror, humour, and suspense, Siharan draws inspiration from the real-life "Choti Katwa" incidents that once captured national attention. Calling it the most impactful film of his career, Verma promises a gripping cinematic experience that goes beyond entertainment. The film carries a powerful social message, highlighting issues of women's exploitation and discrimination while promoting equality, dignity and awareness.

A standout element of Siharan is its rare and visually detailed depiction of betel leaf (paan) farming and the industry surrounding it, which forms a significant part of the film's narrative. Shot extensively in the culturally rich and visually stunning regions of Chhatarpur and Satna districts in Madhya Pradesh, the film captures landscapes close to Verma's heart locations he describes as ideal for the film's unique atmosphere and storytelling tone.

Cast and Performances

The trailer showcases a talented ensemble cast featuring Aradhana Sachan, Abhishek Sharma, Jitendra Singh, Madhu Shri, Satyam Shukla (as the antagonist), K.L. Randhawa, Vijay Manawtkar, and Neeraj Rajput. Adding charm and comic relief to the film are seasoned performers Mustaq Khan, Junior Mehmood, Atul Vatsal, Arun, Durgesh Kumar, and Durgesh Awasthi.

Producers Take

Siharan is produced by Hari Narayan Chaurasia and Abha Chaurasia, with Aradhana Sachan serving as the Casting Project Head. Known for his government-backed films that have earned multiple state and national awards, Manish Kumar Verma continues his creative streak following his recent web series Kamakshi, currently streaming on Hungama, Tata Binge, and Airtel Xstream.

A Clean, Family-Friendly Horror-Comedy for All

Positioned as a wholesome family entertainer, 'Siharan' promises fear, fun, and fresh storytelling making it one of the most exciting theatrical releases to look forward to this December. With the trailer now officially launched, Siharan begins its final run-up to its Pan-India release on December 12, 2025

Release & distribution

Siharan will be distributed Pan-India by Pickle Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Announcing the partnership, company owners Mr. Sameer Dixit and Mr. Rishikesh Bhirangi expressed confidence in the film, calling it "a great horror-comedy drama and an incredibly unique creation by the entire team." They further added that Pickle Entertainment is committed to bringing audiences more exciting and entertaining projects in the coming year.

