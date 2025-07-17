India hoisted the flag in Singapore International Math Olympiad, Won 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 18 Bronze medals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: In a momentous achievement for India's academic landscape, 19 students from across the country secured 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 18 Bronze medals at the prestigious Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2025, held from July 5th to July 8th in Singapore. From India, 31 students have participated in this event led by Mr. Rupendra Kumar Dubey and Mr. Shrikant Chandrakant Thale from Stem Olympiad India – Country Partner to Singapore International Mastery Contest Centre (SIMCC), Singapore.

The event, known for its rigorous combination of individual math challenges and team-based events like Math Master Mind and Math Warrior, drew participation from over 37 countries. India's young mathematicians demonstrated remarkable problem-solving skills, logical reasoning, and collaborative thinking, earning accolades and showcasing the nation's growing strength in global math competitions.

These students have raised the Indian Flag:-

1. Medhansh Dudeja

Gold – Math Olympiad

Silver – Math Warrior

2. Arjun Surolia

Gold – Math Master Mind

Bronze – Math Olympiad

Bronze – Math Warrior

3. Vibha Mannar

Bronze – Math Olympiad

Bronze – Math Warrior

4. Avyaan Mittal

Gold – Math Warrior

Bronze – Math Olympiad

5. Tvisha Bajaj

Gold – Math Olympiad

Silver – Math Master Mind

6. Arav Bhasin

Bronze – Math Olympiad

7.Anirudh Rakesh Balaji

Gold – Math Warrior

Silver – Math Olympiad

Bronze – Math Master Mind

8. Nirmalya Roy

Silver – Math Olympiad

Silver – Math Master Mind

9. Yuvraj Singh

Bronze – Math Olympiad

Bronze – Math Master Mind

10. Utsav Karia

Silver – Math Olympiad

11. Yug Nikesh Gandhi

Gold – Math Olympiad

Bronze – Math Master Mind

12. Annika Shetty

Bronze – Math Warrior

13. Azaan Mehra

Bronze – Math Master Mind

14. Avantika Datta

Silver – Math Master Mind

Bronze – Math Warrior

15. Naitik Choudhary

Bronze – Math Warrior

16. Anvay Varshney

Silver – Math Master Mind

17. Jaiveer Gulyani

Bronze – Math Warrior

Bronze – Math Master Mind

18. Atharv Tiwari

Bronze – Math Warrior

19. Anurag Dey

Bronze – Math Master Mind.

This success not only highlights the dedication of the students but also reflects the supportive ecosystem of educators and mentors committed to fostering mathematical excellence. The Indian delegation’s performance stands as a testament to innovative approaches in math education and the inspiring potential of young minds.

