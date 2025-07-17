India hoisted the flag in Singapore International Math Olympiad, Won 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 18 Bronze medals
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: In a momentous achievement for India's academic landscape, 19 students from across the country secured 6 Gold, 8 Silver and 18 Bronze medals at the prestigious Singapore International Math Olympiad Challenge (SIMOC) 2025, held from July 5th to July 8th in Singapore. From India, 31 students have participated in this event led by Mr. Rupendra Kumar Dubey and Mr. Shrikant Chandrakant Thale from Stem Olympiad India – Country Partner to Singapore International Mastery Contest Centre (SIMCC), Singapore.
The event, known for its rigorous combination of individual math challenges and team-based events like Math Master Mind and Math Warrior, drew participation from over 37 countries. India's young mathematicians demonstrated remarkable problem-solving skills, logical reasoning, and collaborative thinking, earning accolades and showcasing the nation's growing strength in global math competitions.
These students have raised the Indian Flag:-
1. Medhansh Dudeja
Gold – Math Olympiad
Silver – Math Warrior
2. Arjun Surolia
Gold – Math Master Mind
Bronze – Math Olympiad
Bronze – Math Warrior
3. Vibha Mannar
Bronze – Math Olympiad
Bronze – Math Warrior
4. Avyaan Mittal
Gold – Math Warrior
Bronze – Math Olympiad
5. Tvisha Bajaj
Gold – Math Olympiad
Silver – Math Master Mind
6. Arav Bhasin
Bronze – Math Olympiad
7.Anirudh Rakesh Balaji
Gold – Math Warrior
Silver – Math Olympiad
Bronze – Math Master Mind
8. Nirmalya Roy
Silver – Math Olympiad
Silver – Math Master Mind
9. Yuvraj Singh
Bronze – Math Olympiad
Bronze – Math Master Mind
10. Utsav Karia
Silver – Math Olympiad
11. Yug Nikesh Gandhi
Gold – Math Olympiad
Bronze – Math Master Mind
12. Annika Shetty
Bronze – Math Warrior
13. Azaan Mehra
Bronze – Math Master Mind
14. Avantika Datta
Silver – Math Master Mind
Bronze – Math Warrior
15. Naitik Choudhary
Bronze – Math Warrior
16. Anvay Varshney
Silver – Math Master Mind
17. Jaiveer Gulyani
Bronze – Math Warrior
Bronze – Math Master Mind
18. Atharv Tiwari
Bronze – Math Warrior
19. Anurag Dey
Bronze – Math Master Mind.
This success not only highlights the dedication of the students but also reflects the supportive ecosystem of educators and mentors committed to fostering mathematical excellence. The Indian delegation’s performance stands as a testament to innovative approaches in math education and the inspiring potential of young minds.
For More Information visit: https://olympiadindia.in/
