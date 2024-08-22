India holds talks with US to discuss advancing energy collaboration

New Delhi [India], August 22 : Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal, accompanied by Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Shripad Naik on Thursday held a meeting with a US delegation to discuss energy collaboration between the two countries.

During the discussions, the Power Minister emphasised the longstanding bilateral partnership between India and the United States, highlighting the shared commitment to a 'clean' energy future that fosters economic growth and development, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

The union minister further states that the Ministry of Power is committed to strengthening this partnership.

Emphasising the need for collaboration, he said that India and US engagements under the 'Power & Energy Efficiency Pillar', which is led by the Ministry of Power under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), are important to realise our goals to achieve the energy transition

H.E. John Podesta, who led the US delegation said that India is a valuable partner and both countries support each other in building resilient supply chains and investment-led partnership strategies.

He also remarked that India and the US can collaborate on areas like clean energy, energy storage systems and energy efficiency. He further said that the US can support India in enhancing its manufacturing capacity.

During the meeting, Both sides explored the possibility of technical exchanges on efforts to upgrade grid transmission to handle future load growth.

Discussions also covered policy consultations and potential financial support to advance these modernisation efforts.

In addition, the ways to enhance the manufacturing capacity were also discussed during the meeting.

Both sides explored possibilities of state-to-state partnerships on long-duration energy storage studies, with further collaboration on grid-scale battery storage solutions, as per the statement.

Going further, the discussions highlighted the importance of stimulating manufacturing projects and policies to increase India's capacity to build, deploy, and export high-efficiency air conditioning systems and fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor