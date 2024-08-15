India Inc says PM Modi's vision will shape India's Viksit Bharat goal

New Delhi [India], August 15 : In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday outlined the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047, urging all Indians to work on a mission mode 24X7 to achieve these goals.

Industry has welcomed PM Modi's speech saying it would galvanise all Indians to work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"The Prime Minister has laid out a national vision encompassing steps that would shape India's growth, drive innovation and scale up our position as a global leader across various sectors of the economy. The Prime Minister's vision for India reflects the aspirations of all sections of our society and would galvanise all Indians to work towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," said Anish Shah, President, of FICCI.

"Amongst the various areas the Prime Minister outlined in his address, we have particularly noted the points related to transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, focusing on strengthening indigenous design capabilities, improving self-reliance and technological self-sufficiency in critical segments of industry such as chips and semiconductors as well as the need to be recognised for commitment to quality with Indian standards being looked at setting international benchmarks," Shah added.

FICCI strongly believes that India must be seen as a high-quality nation and our products must match the best in class seen anywhere in the world in terms of design, sustainability and service quality.

CII President Sanjiv Puri said PM Modi has delivered an epochal speech outlining the bouquet of policies and futuristic goals that would accelerate India's march towards the Viksit Bharat.

"Industry looks forward to partnering with the government in its quest for generating abundant opportunities for all, as enunciated by the Prime Minister today," Puri said.

With the blueprint for sustaining high growth with inclusion in place, CII is confident that India would soon emerge as the third largest economy despite the daunting global milieu and would soon assume a leadership role in the comity of nations.

Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the PM's speech saying 140 crore Indians can certainly achieve greatness.

"PM Narendra Modi Ji's address to the nation on Independence Day not only casts a panoramic view of a radiant future on the horizon but also instils in Bharat the power of the unwavering belief that it can achieve the same. Over the last 10 years, Bharat has charted a journey of self-transformation through course corrections. It is a new Bharat with citizen-driven governance. It is a new Bharat that firmly believes that 140 crore citizens can certainly achieve the greatness, prosperity and progress they deserve," the Home Minister said in a post on X.

In his 78th Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined a series of futuristic goals aimed at shaping India's growth in its Amrit Kaal.

Among his thrust points for the next two decades, PM Modi said that India must leverage its rich ancient legacy and literature to come up with Made in India gaming products.

He added that Indian professionals must lead the global gaming market, not just in playing but also in producing games, stating that Indian games should make their mark worldwide.

PM Modi put special emphasis on India's commitment to becoming a global leader in semiconductor production, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and enhance technological self-sufficiency.

The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential. Today works for four semiconductor plants, three in Gujarat and one in Assam, are underway.

Semiconductors are fundamental to modern electronic devices, including smartphones, cloud servers, and industrial automation systems.

In his speech today, PM Modi also envisioned transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, leveraging its vast resources and skilled workforce. The Prime Minister called for state governments to establish clear policies to attract investments, offer assurances of good governance, and ensure confidence in the law and order situation.

The Prime Minister has pitched a new idea, "Design in India, Design for the World". Coining this new phrase, he particularly called for indigenous design capabilities and urged the citizens to create products that cater to both domestic and international markets.

PM Modi spoke on India's aspiration to be recognized for its commitment to quality, stating that Indian standards should aspire to become international benchmarks. PM Modi envisioned transforming India into a global manufacturing hub, leveraging its vast resources and skilled workforce.

The Prime Minister called for state governments to establish clear policies to attract investments, offer assurances of good governance, and ensure confidence in the law and order situation.

Further, PM Modi emphasized the importance of green jobs in India's efforts to combat climate change. He stated that the focus of the country is now on green growth and green jobs, which will generate employment opportunities while contributing to environmental protection.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's commitment to becoming a global leader in green hydrogen production and creating sustainable employment opportunities in environmental conservation and renewable energy sectors.

New job positions are emerging in the green industry because of climate change. As the clean energy sector is expanding, so is the demand for renewable energy professionals.

