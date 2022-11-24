INDIA INTERNATIONAL CARGO SHOW - IICS Exhibition 2022: Empowering India's Innovative, Disruptive and Dynamic Cargo Ecosystem

With the recent launch of the National Logistics Policy, Upstream Business Solutions announces an exclusive trade show - INDIA INTERNATIONAL CARGO SHOW - IICS Exhibition 2022: India's first and only show gathering the entire cargo and logistics fraternity including - air, ocean, road, logistics, warehousing, ports, airports, ground handling, supply chain solutions, technology, etc., all under one roof.

"India is setting big export targets and is also fulfilling them. The notion that India is emerging as a manufacturing hub, is stabilizing in the mind of the world," said Narendra Modi at the launch of National Logistics Policy. These export targets are being met with a resilient and agile cargo and logistics sector. With quicker last-mile delivery, end of transport-related challenges, and financial efficiency for manufacturers, the Indian Cargo and Logistics industry is evolving rapidly and accurately becoming the backbone of the Indian economy.

Scheduled on the 30th Nov - 01st & 2nd Dec 2002, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai; this first-of-its-kind exhibition will aid manufacturers, exporters and importers to network with leading stakeholders from the logistics fraternity, explore new avenues for distribution and enhance their bottom line.

A stalwart in the logistics industry, Shashi Kiran Shetty, the Founder and Chairman, of Allcargo Group, mentioned, "The logistics sector forms the foundation of the Indian business ecosystem. It is exceptionally important, and this has become clearer in the post-pandemic world. The sector requires seamless integration across various modes of transportation. It is a great thing that this show will bring multiple stakeholders under one roof to empower logistics businesses. We, at Allcargo Group, have an extensive presence across the globe and enable businesses with multimodal solutions. Our participation in this show is a great opportunity at hand to engage with industry peers and customers and discover new avenues for growth and partnerships."

Understanding the need for a platform to unite the Air - Ocean - Surface logistics, Mohit Mewani, the Partner and CEO, of Upstream Business Solution mentioned, "Logistics cannot be seen through a single lens anymore. The idea of this show is to bring all stakeholders from air, ocean and surface cargo under one roof and initiate an integrated dialogue. For the launch edition, we have chosen the financial capital of the country, Mumbai. We have designed the concept of this exhibition in such a manner which makes this a must-visit for all the shippers, consignees, manufacturers, exporters & importers to find the best and most cost-effective logistics solutions. Trade visitors can expect over 100 exhibitors & can also attend the concurrent conference"

Serving the needs of every industry and sector of the Indian economy, the India International Cargo Show's impressive and expansive exhibit floor will offer unmatched opportunities for face-to-face interaction among the top brass industry leaders. Strengthen your ties and deep dive into the future of cargo and logistics with key exhibitors like Allcargo Group, JW Group, Cathay Pacific, Kenya Airways, Navio Shipping, Abrao Group, Clearship Forwarders, SA Consultants, Taag Angolan Airlines, MSC, Samsara Shipping and many more.

For the launch edition, the IICS team has worked closely with leading industry experts to develop a truly engaging experience, a variety of networking opportunities and valuable knowledge. Over the three days, take a deep dive into best practices, innovations and technologies that will help build a future-proof supply chain. Discover must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for Chief Supply Chain Officers (CSCOs) and Logistics Leaders to think big, make bold moves and drive real impact within their organizations.

India International Cargo Show 2022 - a unique platform to share and exchange knowledge across multiple faculties of cargo and logistics; a must-attend exhibition for all manufacturers, exporters, consignees, and logistics professionals! To know more about IICS 2022 visit

