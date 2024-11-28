India International Trade Fair attracted more than 1 Million visitors this year

New Delhi [India], November 28 : The 43rd edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) attracted over one million visitors, according to Premjit Lal, Executive Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

Following the conclusion of the trade fair on November 27, Lal stated that this year's event generated significant business opportunities for participants, an official release noted.

In the States and Union Territories category, Puducherry won the Gold Medal, Meghalaya secured the Silver Medal, and Karnataka was awarded the Bronze Medal. Special Appreciation Certificates were presented to Punjab, West Bengal, and Tripura.

In the Thematic Presentation by the States category, Madhya Pradesh claimed the Gold Medal, Odisha bagged the Silver Medal, and Assam took home the Bronze Medal. Maharashtra, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu received Special Appreciation Certificates.

The ITPO also highlighted the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan during the IITF, promoting cleanliness and sanitation among exhibitors and visitors. Awards for the Swachh Pavilion were presented to Goa (Gold Medal), Kerala (Silver Medal), and Haryana (Bronze Medal). Commendations were awarded to Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

In the Foreign Pavilions category, the Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia secured the Gold Medal, Egypt (Milano Bazar) won the Silver Medal, and Turkey (Tillo Hediyelik Esya Sanayi Ticaret Ltd. Sirketi) and Thailand (Thai SMEs Exporter Association) jointly received the Bronze Medal.

In the Ministries, Departments, PSUs, PSBs, and Commodity Boards category, the Reserve Bank of India was awarded the Gold Medal, Punjab National Bank (PNB) received the Silver Medal, and the State Bank of India (SBI) won the Bronze Medal. Special Appreciation Certificates were given to Coal India Limited and the Central Bank of India.

In the Empowering India category (Ministries, Government Departments, SARAS, KVIC, Ministry of Social Justice), the Ministry of Rural Development (SARAS) won the Gold Medal, while the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) earned the Silver Medal. The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj were jointly awarded the Bronze Medal. Special commendations were given to the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC).

In the private sector, Jina Ranjit and Sons LLP won the Gold Medal, Supreme Industries Limited (Supreme Furniture) secured the Silver Medal, and Ananda Dairy Limited received the Bronze Medal. Special commendations were awarded to Mittal Electronics (Sujata), Hamdard Foods India, and Romana Herbal Care Pvt. Ltd. (Rosa Hydrating Mist).

Lal congratulated all the award winners across various categories and expressed gratitude to the participants and visitors for their continued support of the IITF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor