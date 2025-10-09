"India is a very big growth engine": MediaTek announces Dimensity 9500 Chipset

New Delhi [India], October 9 : MediaTek, a leading Taiwan-based semiconductor company, announced its latest Dimensity 9500 chipset, emphasising its capabilities and the company's strong presence in India.

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek, speaking exclusively to ANI, highlighted the company's 47% market share in India's smartphone sector and its leadership in verticals such as smart TVs, routers, and Chromebooks.

"So we had a very busy day, and especially we had an announcement of our Dimensity 9500 chipset... we are a chip design company, a semiconductor company, and we design chipsets for several verticals like smartphones, smart TVs, routers, and Chromebooks. So in fact, smartphones we have 47% market share in India," he said.

Jain also discussed the booming semiconductor ecosystem in India, driven by the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has led to the announcement of 10 new products.

While acknowledging challenges such as a shortage of skilled manpower, he expressed optimism about India's roadmap for advanced technology nodes over the next 10 to 20 years.

"I think the semiconductor ecosystem is really developing now in India... In fact, 10 products have already been announced based on the PLI scheme... However, as you said, there are certainly some constraints. I would say that the constraints are things like skill manpower... So I think overall I feel the momentum has really picked up in the last 2-3 years, and we are looking at the next 10-20 years kind of roadmap for India,' he said.

Anku Jain further expressed excitement about India's developing ecosystem, emphasising the company's role as a leading design firm that partners with manufacturers.

He highlighted MediaTek's advancements in satellite communication, announcing chipsets for IoT-NTN and NR-NTN.

"But all this is very exciting for MediaTek as well because although MediaTek is a fabulous design company, we don't manufacture; that is done by our partners, but it is great to see the ecosystem getting developed in India... For SATCOM, we have already announced our chipsets for IoT-NTN and NR-NTN," he said.

Jain expressed optimism about the Indian market, citing its vast growth potential, stating, "So MediaTek is a Taiwan-based company, headquartered in Taiwan and in India we have engineering centres here... I think India is a very big growth engine and that's the reason that MediaTek is very bullish on the Indian market..."

