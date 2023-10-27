'India is among top three 5G ecosystems in world' says Ashwini Vaishnav at India Mobile Congress

New Delhi [India], October 27 : In a grand ceremony held in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress, underlining the nation's remarkable journey in the realm of technology and telecommunications.

The event was attended by distinguished leaders, government officials, and tech enthusiasts from around the world.

Union Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, lauded the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing his commitment to democratizing technology.

Vaishnaw said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always democratized technology. He has developed technology in such a way that it reaches everyone. Today, be it Digital India, the telecom sector, the payment system, or the health system, everything has the same vision of the Prime Minister. More than 50 countries have participated in the India Mobile Congress. Today, India is among the top three 5G ecosystems in the world."

Vaishnaw noted that PM Modi's approach has been to develop technology in a manner that makes it accessible to everyone.

India's technological landscape, as seen through initiatives like Digital India, the robust telecom sector, the efficient payment system, and the healthcare infrastructure, all reflect this vision.

He shared that the India Mobile Congress had attracted more than 50 countries to participate, underscoring India's growing importance on the global tech stage.

The India Mobile Congress has become a symbol of India's ambition and commitment to technological advancement.

It serves as a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the latest advancements in the world of mobile technology.

With PM Modi's leadership and India's expanding tech ecosystem, the event's significance has only grown in recent years.

The inauguration of the 7th Edition of the India Mobile Congress marked another milestone in India's technological journey, as it continues to shape a digital future that is both inclusive and globally competitive.

