New Delhi, Nov 22 India is capable of leading a global movement for "planetary stewardship", Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, said on Saturday, demanding a global coalition to address the pressing challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, emerging technologies, and planetary governance.

Addressing the panel discussion on “Climate Justice and Planetary Stewardship: Legal frameworks for existential challenges” at the 26th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World in Lucknow, Dr Singh emphasised that judges today stand at the crossroads of constitutional interpretation, scientific understanding, and moral responsibility, making their role pivotal in shaping the future of humanity.

He said that the world is living through an era of “interconnected crises”- climate change, pandemics, cyber threats, ocean degradation, and rapid technological disruptions- none of which respect national boundaries. The minister stressed that these global threats demand global legal responses rooted in equity, integrity, and intergenerational justice.

The Union Minister noted that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already positioned itself at the forefront of several future-facing missions- from the Deep Ocean Mission and National Quantum Mission to ambitious initiatives in cybersecurity, biotechnology, AI, and space reforms.

These initiatives, he said, demonstrate India's preparedness to contribute meaningfully to global environmental governance and technology regulation.

Calling attention to emerging legal challenges, such as privacy against surveillance, liberty against national security, ownership against data protection, and the rise of AI-generated misinformation, Dr Singh said that the judiciary will increasingly be called upon to interpret laws in domains that were unimaginable even two decades ago, including space debris and outer space mining, deep ocean resource exploitation, cross-border climate accountability, and the evolving landscape of cybersecurity and AI ethics.

Meanwhile, the minister urged that India and the global community update existing legal frameworks, especially in areas like space and oceans, where traditional laws no longer address modern complexities.

“Climate change, ocean degradation, and space debris will outlast all of us-their consequences will be borne by the young boys and girls sitting here, and by the generations yet to come,” he noted.

The Minister called for embedding fiduciary duties into constitutions, treaties, and court judgments to protect the rights of future generations and uphold planetary stewardship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor