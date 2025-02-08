India is committed to development of youth in BIMSTEC nations: Mandaviya

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 8 : India has committed to cooperate in every possible way for the development of youth in BIMSTEC member countries, said Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

His ministry is organising the BIMSTEC Youth Summit from 7 to 11 February 2025 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Minister Mandaviya formally inaugurated the event on Saturday, marking the beginning of the BIMSTEC Youth Summit. The delegates will delve into cooperation, experiential learning, cultural exchanges,

During the 4th BIMSTEC Summit in Kathmandu in August 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the hosting of a three-day BIMSTEC Youth Summit, aimed at bringing together the youth of BIMSTEC nations on a unified platform to exchange experiences and insights on youth-led initiatives undertaken by member states.

The primary objective of the BIMSTEC Youth Summit is to facilitate the exchange of experiences and youth-led initiatives among member countries. Centered around the theme "Youth as a Bridge for Intra-BIMSTEC Exchange," the summit seeks to harness the collective energy of young leaders to advance the region's shared goals.

The Government of India aims to channel this youthful energy towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

"There will be dialogue among the youth groups of BIMSTEC countries, on how youth can play an important role in cultural exchange and youth entrepreneurship development. There will be a detailed discussion on all these topics for 3 days. India is an important country in this group and therefore, in the BIMSTEC summit, India has expressed its commitment that it will cooperate in every possible way in youth development along with all the BIMSTEC country groups...," the Union minister told reporters today.

A session on "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue X BIMSTEC" will also be held, offering a platform for young leaders to showcase key youth development initiatives from their respective countries.

Additionally, the summit will feature a session on Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat. This initiative represents a comprehensive institutional mechanism powered by technology for youth development and youth-led progress. Mera Yuva Bharat aims to provide equitable access to opportunities for youth.

The session will also demonstrate how the Government of India is utilising technology to support youth welfare, offering valuable insights to delegates from other BIMSTEC nations.

The delegates will also have the opportunity to explore key cultural and modern landmarks. They will visit Dandi Kutir, India's largest and only museum dedicated to the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Sabarmati Ashram, the former residence of Mahatma Gandhi and a center for promoting his principles of non-violence and self-reliance.

They will also visit the Sabarmati Riverfront, and GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), India's first operational smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation comprising seven member states: India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan.

BIMSTEC focuses on tackling shared challenges like climate change, poverty, and sustainable development, while strengthening political, security, and economic cooperation among the countries bordering the Bay of Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor