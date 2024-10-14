India is looking at 5G intelligent villages, to end the digital divide: Scindia

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia highlighted significant advancements in the telecom sector, describing a "complete sea transformation" in service delivery to the country's 1.4 billion citizens, during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit 2024, in New Delhi on Monday.

Scindia emphasized the remarkable success of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and said, "The concept of UPI a united payment interface, in the month of August, we did a transaction of one month of USD 275 billion in a month. 15 billion transactions in India. We've had the fastest 5g roll out in the world. 22 months. Rolled out 5g across 98 per cent of India's districts, covering 80 per cent of our population."

Scinda stated, "We will roll out our our 4G network which is going tk switch to 5G. We will be the sixth country that will be able to do it. We are pushing forward on engine. PM mOdi visit to US has been landmark visit. So I think India and the US both are moving on not a footing, but multiple footings, to make sure that we go beyond the technology curve as we grow to greater adoption."

Scindia further elaborated on the transformative role of telecom in democratizing access to information and resources.

He said, "Telecom disintermiate the intermediary. intermediate and provides power and access to ideas to every single person. Our startup fund today, we have close to about 140,000 government funded startups in India. Got over 100 unicorns in India today. And I'm going to, I think you're going to see much more of that happen with 5g coming in."

He added, "The government has put in place many novel ideas. We're looking at 5g intelligent villages. We've selected 10 to 12 villages where we're going to put 5g into motion, because the key imperative for us is to close, not to bridge, but to close, and make that digital divide extinct."

Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, joined by addressing the rapid evolution of job skills in the face of technological advancements.

He said, "As we move forward in this technology paradigm shift where AI is playing much more of a role that will change the way that we work, the way that we live, the way that we interact as human beings."

"For example, in India, if you take the same exact role that exists today, versus 2015 the same exact job title, the skills that are necessary to do that job have changed by 40 per cent just since 2015 and we project that that will change up to 70 per cent by 2030 whether or not you're changing jobs, your job is changing on you right now."

