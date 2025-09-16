India is shifting rapidly towards electric mobility: IEC CEO

New Delhi [India], September 16 : India is shifting rapidly towards electric mobility and its progress in this sector is setting an example for other emerging economies aiming to embrace electrification, International Electrotechnical Commission Secretary General and CEO Philip Metzger toldin an interview on Tuesday.

"India is shifting rapidly toward electric mobility. I've personally been travelling in electric vehicles throughout my stay here in Delhi, and it's clear that the transition is already underway," he noted.

Metzger emphasised the growing importance of electric vehicles in the fight against climate change and urban pollution.

"E-mobility is one of our core areas. We've built a globally recognised portfolio of standards for EV charging infrastructure, battery systems, and energy efficiency. These standards are crucial to making electric vehicles safe, scalable, and accessible," he said.

Electric mobility took centre stage at the International Electrotechnical Commission's annual general meeting in New Delhi, hosted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), where global delegates gathered to shape the next generation of international standards for clean energy, battery technologies, and transport electrification.

The IEC has developed key standards covering battery safety, fast and interoperable charging systems, and grid integration, all of which are essential for building a robust EV ecosystem.

As India continues to expand its EV footprint, these standards provide a framework that ensures both safety and efficiency, aligning with global best practices.

"We are laying the foundation for transport solutions that are not only clean but also inclusive and reliable," said Metzger.

The gathering in New Delhi brought together experts from over 80 countries, creating a rare platform for cross-border collaboration on technological and regulatory frameworks, Metzger said.

Clean energy and electrification were closely linked in many of the discussions, especially as cities like Delhi confront severe air pollution.

Talking on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), he said that it is an influential IEC member and plays a significant role in shaping the organisation's future through its representation on the board and participation in technical committees.

The IEC focuses on electrotechnology, electrification, clean energy, and energy efficiency, aiming to combat climate change and promote sustainability.

The IEC collaborates with various organisations to enhance standards and conformity assessment services, demonstrated through their standards pavilion at COP events.

He also emphasised the importance of engaging the younger generation in standardisation processes to drive future innovation and inclusivity, including initiatives to empower women in leadership roles.

James Wood, Director of Communications, IEC, toldabout a recent global survey conducted by the IEC.

The survey highlights several key themes that represent opportunities to speed up the shift towards a more sustainable world, Wood said.

"Around 83% respondents consider environmental sustainability as important or very important, while 72% of the four emerging markets surveyed (Brazil, Egypt, India, South Africa) consider environmental sustainability to be very important."

In India, where the importance placed on environmental sustainability is highest, this figure increases 94%, Wood said.

When asked how important it is that their country moves to more renewable or sustainable energy solutions (such as solar, wind, and hydro), Wood quoted the survey report that around 86% of respondents considered it important or very important; 91% in emerging markets; 75% in leading economic markets surveyed (Canada, France, Germany, Singapore).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor