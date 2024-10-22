India is the top market for investment globally: Mark Mobius

New Delhi [India], October 22 : Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP, and an ace investor with expertise in emerging markets said, India's is the top stock market globally where he would like to invest.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the octagenarian said, "India would have to come first when I think about investment,"

Mobius stated, "Of course, India would have to be the first choice. Then, I would probably look at Taiwan. It's a Chinese society, but it's a free society and they're doing very well. Now we're beginning to see China rise again. There will be some interesting companies in China, but still, India remains our top pick."

Mobius highlighted technology as his favorite sector to invest in India.

"In the future, I believe there's going to be significant growth in hardware technology. As you know, India is already strong in software technology, but moving forward, hardware manufacturing will gain momentum here in India," he said.

Discussing India's semiconductor infrastructure, Mobius mentioned that it is already developing.

"Many of the world's large semiconductor companies already have software development operations in India, employing thousands of software engineers. The next step, of course, is hardware. Soon, we'll see large semiconductor manufacturing plants. The scale of investment we're talking about isn't in the millions, but billions of dollars, to produce the most advanced semiconductors in the world."

Mobius also fondly remembered Ratan Tata, who passed away this month.

"I met him many years ago and found him to be a very friendly, humble, and insightful person. I was deeply saddened to hear about his passing. I considered him one of the great Indian entrepreneurs of the century," Mobius added.

Earlier on Monday, Mark Mobius, speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024, reiterated he was bullish on India's real estate and semiconductor sectors, as he outlined the potential of these two key industries.

In the semiconductor space, he said fabrication companies (fabs) will come here because India has got the population and the labour force. The octagenarian believes India will become "the leader" of the semiconductor industry.

The government has so far approved five semiconductor units in India, of which construction in two sites is on, and soon the work in the other three will start. The companies have already made a cumulative investment of almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

While talking about the parameters he looks at while investing in companies, Mobius said he looks at the growth of earnings in companies, along with the return on capital invested, and the quality of management.

Asked about his investment advice to his "younger self," Mobius said, "Don't be in a rush, and study carefully". He added that one has to listen to the market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor