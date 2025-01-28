India ITME Society Brings a Global Stage for Textile Innovation & Collaboration with GTTES 2025

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: The Indian International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society (India ITME Society) yet another time is poised to take the textile industry by storm with the third edition of the Global Textile Technology & Engineering Show (GTTES 2025), a landmark event for the textile industry from the 21st to 23rd February 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, India. This event by the India ITME Society promises to be a global platform for the textile industry and engineering sector across the world showcasing the latest advancements, innovations, and opportunities with the aim to redefine global textile innovation.

Talking about this event, Mr Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman and members of the steering committee of India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions said, "GTTES 2025 is a transformative event, aimed to be responsive to the changing needs of the global textile and machinery industry. Beyond yarn and fibers, it will cover state-of-the-art advancements in weaving, processing, finishing, garments, knitting, and technical textiles with eco-friendly practices and sustainable growth. The event will witness extensive participation with top exhibitors coming up with innovative solutions, product launches, and precious networking opportunities. It is to be a part of India's textile ecosystem, which would help the nation achieve its vision of becoming a global leader in textile technology and engineering by 2047."

Ever since 1980, the Indian ITME Society has organized some massive shows and events like India ITME, ITME Africa & Middle East, and GTTES trying to capture the World's attention to strengthen fabric preparation & processing by expanding India's wings in knitting, and garmenting techniques, attracting international exhibitors, visitors, and investors.

GTTES 2025 marks an important journey for India's Textile Industry, the third edition of GTTES is set to elevate the Indian Textile Ecosystem by bringing together 175 exhibitors across eight major categories. With special emphasis on advanced weaving, machinery, sustainable processing solutions, digital printing, and knitting technologies, are featuring 42 exhibitors in weaving and 38 in processing alone.

The Indian textile market is poised on a growth trajectory toward US$ 350 billion by 2030, while textile exports are expected to reach US$ 100 billion. GTTES will take center stage to drive technological innovation to help achieve this vision in 2025. The event will be a showstopper, as green technologies and sustainable solutions are going to be the biggest highlights of this event, making GTTES the hub for advanced textile technologies.

Leading suppliers of textile technologies from countries including Germany, Switzerland, and China shall ensure that GTTES 2025 is an outright world-level event. Over 27 countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, China, Germany, the US among others will also be represented during the event which is estimated to attract more than 25,000 professionals. As part of it, B2B meetings involving international delegations from Sri Lanka, Ghana, and Ethiopia shall aim at further cementing trade collaboration with India.

As the exhibition comes closer, GTTES 2025 is eager to showcase product launches from top industry players in the country Shuttleless Looms Pvt Ltd, Samruddhi Engineering, Om Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited, Sumaria Global Sales LLP, to name a few. There also will exclusive investment promotion program by the Chhattisgarh Government to highlight the opportunities in the state. It will not only be a trade exhibition but an energizer to fuel the Indian Textile Industry toward the world market.

The exhibition is set to start from 21st to 23rd February 2025, at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India, whether you are a manufacturer, distributor, investor, or industry professional, GTTES 2025 is the place to be.

Don't miss the chance to witness the groundbreaking innovations and valuable partnerships that will shape the future of the textile industry.

A remarkable exhibition showcasing the needs of the Textile Industry, an exclusive forum to explore the fascinating world of textiles through stunning displays, interactive installations, and thought-provoking artwork. It is an opportunity to immerse yourself in creativity and inspiration.

The exhibition promises to be an unforgettable journey and it is dedicated to magnifying the business and trade for Textile Machinery Manufacturers, through interaction with agents/dealers not only from India but also from across the Globe. It serves as a platform for companies to demonstrate their products, network with potential clients and partners, and stay updated on industry trends of Textile Business. The textile industry also accounts for 13% of industrial production, 2.3% of GDP, and 12% of foreign exchange inflows into the nation. India has a 4% share of the global trade in textile and apparel.

