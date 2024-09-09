India, Japan agree to continue discussions to further promote financial cooperation, strengthen bilateral relations

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Atsushi Mimura, Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Japan, and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, held the 2nd India-Japan Finance Dialogue in Tokyo on September 6 and agreed to continue discussions aimed at further promoting financial cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the Japanese delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Agency, while the Indian side featured officials from the Ministry of Finance, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and International Financial Services Centres Authority.

During the discussions, both sides exchanged views on the macroeconomic landscape in their respective countries and explored cooperation in third countries, as well as bilateral and international issues.

They also discussed financial sector matters, including regulation, supervision, and financial digitalisation, among other policy initiatives. Representatives from Japan's financial services industry joined for a session focused on financial regulatory issues and enhancing investment opportunities in India.

Both nations committed to continuing their dialogue with plans to hold the next round of discussions in New Delhi.

