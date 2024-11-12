India Ka Super OTT App, OTTplay Premium Partners with JioCinema

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: OTTplay Premium, India's OTT Super App and leading AI-based recommendation engine announces its partnership with JioCinema, further strengthening its content portfolio, and enhancing the streaming experience for its users.

OTTplay Premium subscribers will have complete access to JioCinema's entire content library with immediate effect, including popular shows, movies, sports, and exclusive originals. Subscribers will also benefit from critically acclaimed premium titles sourced from NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, and including popular shows such as Bigg Boss, Game of Thrones, movies which also include regional superhits like Unaad and Rathnam along with exclusive Jio Originals like Khalbali Records, PILL, Gaanth and live TV channels like Colors, Comedy Central and MTV Beats. In addition to all the new exciting content, subscribers will also benefit from premium titles sourced from HBO and Peacock, renowned for their critically acclaimed shows and films, like The Penguin, Chicago P.D, Succession, Suits, The Fall Guy, and The Office, among others.

JioCinema's library will be initially available through OTTplay's Android and iOS apps, followed by a phased rollout on desktop and smart TVs in the coming weeks, ensuring a smooth and comprehensive user experience across multiple platforms.

With this collaboration, OTTplay Premium subscribers and new users will enjoy JioCinema content at no extra cost. Commenting on the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTplay said, "This partnership with JioCinema marks a significant milestone in OTTplay's journey to become the ultimate destination for content discovery and streaming. By offering access to JioCinema's rich catalogue, including sports and exclusive originals, we are broadening our content library to meet the diverse preferences of our users. With this integration, we are confident that OTTplay Premium will continue to lead the market in providing personalized, high-quality content across all regions of India."

With its expanded content offerings, OTTplay now provides users access to vast array of JioCinema's localized and international programming. The addition of sports, along with originals from HBO, NBCUniversal, and others, is set to enhance user engagement and satisfaction. OTTplay Premium now offers access to over 38+ OTT services across 10+ languages and 18+ genres, solidifying its status as India's largest OTT aggregator and making content discovery easier and more enjoyable for users nationwide.

OTTplay is India's pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 40 premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

