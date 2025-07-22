India Launches Its First Blood Donation App 'Raktsetu' at Historic Blood Drive Led by Spiritual Leader Astro Parduman

PNN

Hisar (Haryana) [India], July 22: In a groundbreaking step toward merging digital innovation with humanitarian service, India launched its first dedicated blood donation app, 'Raktsetu,' during a record-setting blood donation drive Raktdan Utsav 2025 held at Maharaja Agrasen Bhawan, Hisar.

The event was inaugurated by Astro Parduman, a globally respected spiritual leader, astrologer, and healer, whose presence elevated the camp into a spiritual mission. Over 200 units of blood were collected by noon, with hundreds more expected before the close of the day.

Speaking at the launch, Astro Parduman Ji said,

"Astrology is not only about guiding individuals, but also about uplifting humanity. Donating blood is one of the highest forms of karma. 'Raktsetu' is not just an appit's a lifeline for the nation."

The app's development and the drive were spearheaded by Ek Kadam Zindagi ki Aur NGO led by founders Shri Manoj Khandelwal and Shri Rakesh Khandelwal, supported by delegate members Shri Vishal and Shri Manmohan Singhla.

Now live on Android, Raktsetu connects donors, hospitals, NGOs, and patients in real time, streamlining emergency responses with digital registration, live donor tracking, and automated alerts. The iOS version is expected soon.

Industrialist and philanthropist Shri Kuldeep Bhargava, attending as Chief Guest, praised the initiative, calling it,

"A visionary blend of technology and compassion that can reshape emergency healthcare in India."

What made Raktdan Utsav 2025 stand apart was its clean, well-organized, tech-enabled environment, combined with a deep spirit of seva (selfless service). The event became a symbol of how spiritual leadership, youth power, and digital tools can unite to save lives.

