India launches Rs 200 cr initiative to strengthen green hydrogen testing facilities

New Delhi [India], July 4 : The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released guidelines aimed at enhancing testing facilities, infrastructure, and institutional support under the National Green Hydrogen Mission with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 200 crores until the financial year 2025-26.

This underscores India's commitment to fostering a robust quality and regulatory framework within the Green Hydrogen (GH2) sector.

The scheme aims to support the establishment of new testing facilities and the upgrade of existing ones.

According to a press release by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Scheme Guidelines, announced on Thursday, focus on identifying and addressing gaps in existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes across the GH2 value chain.

This investment is crucial for ensuring the safety, reliability, and performance standards necessary for sustainable GH2 production and trade.

The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) has been designated as the Scheme Implementation Agency (SIA), responsible for overseeing the deployment of funds and ensuring adherence to the scheme's objectives, read the press release.

The initiative aligns with India's broader goal of achieving Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) through clean energy solutions, positioning the country as a leader in the global Clean Energy Transition.

Launched on January 4 2023, the National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to deploy Rs 19,744 crores by FY 2029-30, read the press release.

This ambitious initiative seeks to significantly reduce carbon emissions, diminish reliance on fossil fuel imports, and elevate India's stature in both technology and market leadership in the GH2 sector.

By fostering a conducive environment for innovation and development, the Mission plays a pivotal role in advancing India's sustainable energy goals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor