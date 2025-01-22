India leads workplace digital transformation globally: Report

Chennai, Jan 22 India, which is leading workplace digital transformation globally, could reach advanced levels in the next 10 years, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by software major Zoho said that around 71 per cent of employees in India are already at advanced levels of digital maturity, significantly higher than the global average of 61 per cent.

India’s digital transformation maturity score stood at 64.6 per cent, surpassing developed nations and the global average of 62.3 per cent.

However, while India is making significant progress in workplace digital transformation, the country still struggles with cybersecurity readiness, it added.

"In India, government institutions and large enterprises must reassess their digital transformation strategies to address cybersecurity gaps and enhance collaboration," said Rakeeb Rafeek, market strategy lead, Zoho Workplace.

Despite advancements, only 37 per cent of organisations offer cybersecurity training to employees, compared to 44 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region and 41 per cent globally.

The startups and enterprises embracing the digital transformation wave must adopt a forward-thinking approach, ensuring innovations like integrated suites, AI-powered analytics tools, and secure communication platforms are equipped to tackle both present and future challenges, according to Rafeek.

The report analysed the digital maturity of workplaces across the globe.

The report further revealed that the secure remote work guidelines are followed by 33 per cent of organisations in India, and less than half of remote and hybrid workers adhere to these measures.

While 74 per cent of Indian companies provide a system for reporting suspicious emails, only 17 per cent have advanced email security alerts, with the government and development sectors leading in adoption.

Over 5,000 employees worldwide participated in the survey, which examined factors like digital adoption, employee performance, and workplace tools.

