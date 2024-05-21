India maintained restrictions on import of electronics and IT goods without BIS certification

New Delhi [India], May 21 : The government has maintained restrictions on the import of unregistered or non-compliant electronics and IT products as per an official notification from the Commerce Ministry on Monday.

The notification says "The import of Goods (new as well as second hand, whether or not refurbished, repaired, or reconditioned) notified under the 'Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021,' as amended from time to time, is prohibited unless they are registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and comply with the 'Labelling Requirements' published by BIS"

The directive aims to ensure that imported electronic items meet specific safety and quality standards before they enter the Indian market.

The ministry's notification also details specific procedures for LED and DC/AC-supplied control gears for LED modules. The authorities will randomly select consignments and pick up samples for testing. These samples will then be sent to BIS-certified labs to check if they meet certain safety standards, as identified by MeitY.

The Customs clearance for such consignments will be granted only after the compliance of the randomly selected sample with the defined parameters of the applicable standard. If a sample fails to meet the standard requirements, the entire consignment will either be sent back to the country of origin or destroyed at the importer's expense.

The government imposed restrictions on certain IT hardware items in August 2023, after concerns were raised by many domestic and foreign companies.

However, the restrictions on laptop and computer imports were diluted in October 2023. Under the revised terms these items can be imported with an 'authorisation', specifying the quantity and value.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) clarified that there are no import restrictions on certain IT hardware products, such as desktop computers. But, the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers, is restricted. Imports of these goods require import authorisation from the concerned agency.

