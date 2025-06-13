India Maritime Awards 2025 | Global Maritime Diplomacy, Logistics Leadership & VVIP Networking In Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: The upcoming 9th Edition of India Maritime Awards 2025, scheduled for Friday, 20th June 2025, at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, is set to be one of the most influential maritime logistics events in India. More than just an awards ceremony, #IMA2025 is a convergence of global maritime diplomacy, shipping leadership, and logistics innovation bringing together an august gathering of over 600 leaders, dignitaries, and professionals from the global maritime and logistics ecosystem.

This year's event launches with a compelling VVIP Networking and Knowledge Session featuring Global Ambassadors and key Indian dignitaries, providing a rare platform for strategic exchange under the impactful theme: "Global Synergy: Where Trade Meets Transformation."

Link to Register - https://indiamaritimeawards.com/VVIP-Session.php

A LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE BY DAILY SHIPPING TIMES

Organised by Daily Shipping Times (DST) proudly serving the trade for 65 remarkable years India Maritime Awards is a platform of purpose. The 2025 edition opens unique opportunities for Indian Industry Leaders to directly engage with visionary diplomats, shape policy, and drive India's maritime and logistics transformation.

This dialogue-rich initiative continues DST's mission of building a future-ready logistics ecosystem through global perspective and purposeful interactions.

ESTEEMED CHIEF GUEST AND GUEST OF HONOUR

Chief Guest: Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairman JNPA and CMD VPPL, will grace IMA 2025. A visionary maritime leader, Shri Wagh has steered JNPA past 10 million TEUs in capacity and is championing the Vadhvan Port Project, poised to become Asia's largest deep-draft green port.

Guest of Honour: Shri Haji Arfat Shaikh, BJP Leader and President of BJP Transport Cell & All India Suffi Board, adds significant gravitas with his experience as Ex-Chairman, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission (Cabinet Minister Status). His presence reinforces the event's commitment to policy dialogue and trade facilitation.

A CONSTELLATION OF GLOBAL DIPLOMATS

In line with the global focus on this year's edition, the VVIP Knowledge Session will welcome an elite line up of International Ambassadors:

H.E. Mr. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Djibouti to India, will offer insights on infrastructure-led trade and digital logistics transformation.

H.E. Mr. Fesseha Shawel Gebre, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to India, will speak on Ethiopia's maritime infrastructure and its role in the Indo-African trade axis.

H.E. Mr. Mustapha Jawara, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to India, will highlight digital logistics and regional collaboration with India.

H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Mohammed Odowa, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, will address maritime security and India-Somalia cooperation along the Red Sea.

H.E. Mr. Alonso Correa Miguel, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama to India, will share insights on strengthening Indo-Panama maritime cooperation and advancing trade-led innovation.

BRIDGING CONTINENTS: ESTEEMED MODERATOR

The session will be moderated by Mr. Vishal P. Mehta, Honorary Consul of Djibouti in India and CEO of Pankaj Transport, Rushabh Sealink and Logistic Pvt. Ltd. Known for his strategic insight and cross-border experience, Mr. Mehta ensures a dynamic and inclusive dialogue linking diplomatic vision with actionable trade strategies.

The Exclusive VVIP Gold Invite grants attendees access to a premium set of experiences including VVIP networking with international ambassadors and key Indian dignitaries, a VVIP knowledge session with these prominent figures, high-tea, the awards ceremony with general networking, and beverages and dinner.

The General Blue Invite, on the other hand, includes access to high-tea, the awards ceremony with general networking, and beverages and dinner. However, it does not grant entry to the exclusive VVIP networking or the VVIP knowledge session with international ambassadors and Indian dignitaries.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM INDIA MARITIME AWARDS 2025

India Maritime Awards 2025 is not just a night of accolades. It is a commitment to driving innovation, recognizing maritime excellence, and fostering cross-border trade synergy. With an exclusive VVIP session, powerful insights, and diplomatic participation, #IMA2025 sets the stage for the next era of global logistics leadership.

Date: Friday, 20th June 2025

Venue: Sapphire Ballroom, Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai

JOIN THE MOVEMENT: WHERE LEGACY MEETS TRANSFORMATION

#IMA2025 is where India's logistics community, shipping pioneers, and policy influencers unite to shape a resilient and interconnected trade future. Be part of a platform that's leading with legacy, driving global collaboration, and championing the maritime economy of tomorrow. India Maritime Awards 2025: Where transformation meets tradition, and global voices inspire India's next wave of trade leadership.

Register now - https://indiamaritimeawards.com/VVIP-Session.php

