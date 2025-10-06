India Mobile Congress 2025 set to open with focus on 6G, AI, Satcom and Startups: Scindia

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Asia's largest technology event, India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, is all set to open its doors to visitors from around the globe with many exciting attractions and first-ever initiatives.

The 9th edition of IMC will be held between October 8-11 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Communications and DoNER, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, while announcing the IMC programme, said that this year's edition will act as a key platform to connect startups with investors and financial institutions.

He said, "IMC Aspire Programme, where for the first time we will have close to about 500 startups on one side and 300 venture capitalists, private equity promoters, investment bankers on the other side. And therefore, this summit in a way will become an aggregator between startups and venture capital financing, private equity financing, banking financing."

Highlighting the major themes and focus areas of IMC 2025, Scindia said the world is now looking beyond 5G towards 6G, and India is already leading the way.

"Standards are being set. Protocols are being worked on. And the Bharat 6G Alliance gets adopted by the Prime Minister in 2022. Way beyond the years where anyone had thought of putting together a medium to look at 6G. The B6G Alliance will be part of this symposium," he said.

The minister further added that the event will also host the International AI Summit, where the latest developments and applications in artificial intelligence will be discussed.

"We are holding an Artificial Intelligence Summit as part of that," he said.

Scindia mentioned that three licenses have already been given out for SATCOM services, and the topic will be discussed at great length during the SATCOM Summit at IMC 2025.

"As you are aware, three licenses have already been given out and SATCOM services will be debated and discussed at great length in the SATCOM Summit," he stated.

Additionally, a Cyber Security Summit will also be held as part of IMC 2025. The minister emphasised the importance of data protection and user safety.

"As important as it is to provide services through telecom and its derivatives on the platform, it is as important to ensure the safety and well-being of our 1.2 billion customers," he said.

As a global platform, the India Mobile Congress brings together leaders, startups, investors, and partners to foster collaboration, showcase India's strengths in telecom, electronics, and digital inclusion, and prepare the country to lead in 5G, 6G, AI, satcom, quantum, electronics manufacturing, and cybersecurity, building an inclusive, self-reliant, and globally prominent Bharat.

