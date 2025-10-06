India Mobile Congress 2025 set to position India as global telecom hub, says CEO Ramakrishna P

New Delhi [India], October 6 : The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 aims to project India as a global hub for telecom innovation while strengthening its domestic self-reliance, said Ramakrishna P, CEO of India Mobile Congress.

He emphasised that the event will reflect India's growing role in shaping global technology trends and will showcase how indigenous platforms are catering to both national and international needs.

"This year's IMC will hold the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister to the level where the international outlook on India is uplifted to the best. We are pretty sure this IMC will show the way how the Indian ecosystem is developing for global needs," Ramakrishna said.

Highlighting the theme of Atma Nirbharta (self-reliance), he added that while it is essential to develop India's own technology platforms, the country must also focus on positioning itself globally as a leading telecom hub.

"Atma Nirbharta, of course, our Indian needs, self-indigenous platforms are necessary but of course, also we have to position globally as a telecom hub for the global needs. And with that focus, we have curated an extensive expo," he stated.

Ramakrishna mentioned that significant efforts have gone into scaling up the event to align with the Prime Minister's vision.

"One more exciting year of IMC, and in this year of 2025, we are hoping this will be one of the best. We are honoured to have the Honourable Prime Minister inaugurate this programme on the 8th," he said.

The CEO added that IMC 2025 will feature a range of advanced use cases in 5G, AI, and 6G, many of which will demonstrate how technology can benefit even the remotest parts of India.

"You will be seeing enormous use cases in 5G, in AI particularly, some visual or some advanced 6G demonstrations. A lot of use cases probably going up to the grassroot level of the Indian villages will be showcased here," he said.

He further urged exhibitors and visitors to experience how technology is transforming services and improving citizens' lives.

"We instruct most of the audience and exhibitors to experience how technology is shaping up, how it is taking the needs of society and will be valued for the betterment of services," Ramakrishna said.

Concluding, he noted that the IMC is increasingly being seen as an essential platform for the Global South.

