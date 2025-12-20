India must become world leader in AI, can present new model of development that combines intelligence with empathy: Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 : The world has entered a new era of Artificial Intelligence and India must become world leaders in AI, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Saturday, noting that the country can present a new model of development to the rest of the world that combines intelligence with empathy and prosperity with purpose.

Speaking at the launch of the book 'More From Less For More: Innovation's Holy Grail', Mukesh Ambani said the new India is full of young dreamers and millions of dreams are becoming a reality in India itself.

He also said that India can become a deep tech superpower by building a strong bridge between the scientific community and the business world.

He said the growth of the nation depends on young dreamers making their dreams a reality in India and called for scientists and entrepreneurs working together to create advanced technologies within the country.

Ambani shared that RIL is on the threshold of becoming a deep-innovation, deep-tech, science-led company.

He highlighted the philosophy of "more from less for more" which is focused on using the latest technology and fewer natural or financial resources to benefit a larger number of people. Ambani noted that this is a practice Mashelkar followed for three decades. He said this approach enables Indian efforts to deliver high-quality products that improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

To explain the success of this idea, Ambani pointed to India's achievements in space. He noted that India has sent a rocket to Mars "for less than the cost of a Hollywood movie."

He also spoke about how this vision helped create Jio. He stated that Jio provided the lowest data costs and moved India into the global digital mainstream. This foundation is now helping the country enter the age of Artificial Intelligence.

The story of India's progress also involves the use of clean energy. He emphasized that technology must be paired with human feelings to be truly effective.

"We are at the doorsteps of solving local energy, of not using solar only as a four-hour fuel. We can use solar to really solve some of the problems that India has to solve for a long time," he said.

He said India is on way to make clean energy available in abundance.

"We will show the way as to how we can make green and clean energy available in abundance and in an affordable way with green fuels to not only India but most of the world...The world has entered a new era of artificial intelligence. And of course, we need AI. We must become world leaders in AI. But above all, we need empathy and compassion even more. By combining intelligence with empathy, prosperity with purpose, India can present a new model of development to the rest of the world," he said.

"My father, Dhirubhai, founded Reliance with the sole aim of saying we must develop quality of life of India. India and Indians must move forward. And that was the purpose of Reliance. Today, we are in a new India. This new India is an India full of young dreamers. Millions of dreams are becoming a reality in India itself," he added.

During the event, Ambani shared a personal lesson he learned from Mashelkar. He said, "Technology without compassion is just machinery."

He explained that when technology has compassion, it becomes a social movement.

He said the path to becoming a superpower includes developing new tools in fields such as healthcare, space, and agriculture.

Ambani called for "much stronger integration of Indian business with Indian universities and research institutions."

He noted that a person's starting point does not matter as much as the size of the dream and the hard work put into shaping the nation's future.

