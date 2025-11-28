'India Must Guard Digital Borders': Ram Nath Kovind Unveils Lisianthus Tech's Critical Infrastructure Cyber Report

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: In a significant push towards strengthening India's digital defences, Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday unveiled Lisianthus Technologies' "Critical Infrastructure Cyber Threat Review 2025" during the Cyber Shikshit Bharat workshop held at the new Maharashtra Sadan. The launch comes at a time when cyberattacks targeting institutions, enterprises, and citizens are rising to unprecedented levels.

Addressing senior government officials, industry leaders and cyber experts at the event, Shri Kovind underscored that cybersecurity has now become a pillar of national security.

"In the Amrit Kaal of India's journey towards Viksit Bharat, protecting our critical infrastructure from cyber threats is as important as guarding our borders," he said. "Every citizen, every institution and every enterprise must become cyber-aware and cyber-secure. Initiatives like 'Cyber Shikshit Bharat' will play a pivotal role in creating a digitally safe and empowered India," he added.

The Lisianthus Technologies report paints a stark picture of India's cyber-risk environment. India recorded approximately 22,68,000 cybercrime cases in 2024, with that number expected to cross 25 lakh cases in 2025. Financial losses from cyber fraud rose to a staggering ₹22,845 crore, marking a 206% year-on-year jump, with investment scams alone accounting for ₹17,400 crore in losses.

On the global front, the report highlights severe vulnerabilities in widely used devices. Notably, the MiCODUS MV720 GPS tracker, deployed across 169 countries, including sensitive government and emergency-service fleets, was found to contain six critical vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to remotely cut fuel supply, track shipments, or cripple fleets for ransom.

With supply-chain attacks on the rise, the review forecasts that by 2025, 70% of organisations globally will prioritise cybersecurity risk assessment when selecting third-party vendors. Half of global C-suite leaders now view supply-chain attacks as the most likely threat vector.

The report also notes that human error remains the weakest link, contributing to 82% of global breaches, while 80% of businesses experienced at least one insider-driven cyber incident.

Shri Khushhal Kaushik, Founder & CEO of Lisianthus Technologies and a prominent cybersecurity expert, said the report should serve as a wake-up call for all critical infrastructure sectors.

"The sophistication and scale of attacks have grown exponentially. We can no longer afford a reactive approach," Kaushik said. "This review provides actionable intelligence and strategic recommendations to help organisations move from compliance to true resilience. India's power grids, telecom networks, transportation systems, banking infrastructure and defence establishments must prioritise proactive cyber preparedness."

The day-long Cyber Shikshit Bharat workshop also featured panel discussions on emerging risks, including ransomware-as-a-service, deepfake-led fraud, and state-sponsored espionage against Indian entities. Experts emphasised the urgent need for structured cyber education and nationwide awareness to mitigate vulnerabilities at scale.

As India accelerates its digital transformation, the insights from Lisianthus Technologies' comprehensive review and the national leadership's call for collective cyber vigilance highlight a single truth: building a cyber-resilient India is no longer optionalit is imperative.

