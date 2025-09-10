India must reduce its dependence on imported fuels by adopting alternative fuels: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday, emphasised that India needs to reduce its dependence on imported fuels by adopting alternative fuels, including biofuels, hydrogen and electric mobility, while also highlighting experiments being done with ethanol and isobutanol.

"We have an import of 22 lakh crores. Is it not appropriate that we have to make in India with our own strength? And with our own capabilities, there should be no import. We can stand on our own strength. So we are working on that. We want to concentrate on alternative fuel, biofuel, hydrogen, electric, whatever the choice may be, even in the marine engine. Now we are planning to use methanol," Gadkari said at the 7th Auto Retail Conclave of FADA.

He added that trials were underway to blend isobutanol with diesel and that the government was engaging with agriculture equipment companies to promote the use of alternative fuels in tractors and farm machinery.

"Now I've got a tractor on electric. So my cost for the tractor is very less. And it is very important for India that we need to reduce our expenditure cost in agriculture, which is going to be helpful for our economy, and at the same time, we are going to reduce our imports. That is not only going to stop our air pollution, but that is going to strengthen the Indian economy," he said.

He also urged the industry to think about scrapping vehicles, adding, "More is going to increase. And I'm always requesting that you should think about scrapping. You start your own units for that. This can also be an advantage for all of you."

Speaking at the same conclave, Shailesh Chandra, President of SIAM and Managing Director of Tata Motors, highlighted the strong economic contribution of the automobile sector. "The sector's overall contribution to the Indian economy exceeded rupees 20 lakh crore and has contributed to about 15 per cent of the country's GST collections amounting to more than rupees 3.37 lakh crores in addition to 88,000 crore from motor vehicle tax," he said.

Chandra noted that the industry provides employment to over 30 million people and has a significant multiplier effect across related sectors. He also welcomed recent GST rate cuts announced by the government, saying they would boost consumer demand during the festive season.

He highlighted initiatives by SIAM such as Vidyutikaran for EV growth, Javik Pahal for biofuels, and Gas Gati Shilta for CNG and LNG adoption, along with ongoing trials for hydrogen. He also stressed the need for collaboration between OEMs and dealerships to enhance customer experience, strengthen sales networks, and support India's transition to greener mobility.

"The growth that the industry has seen over the past few years has been achieved because of a close partnership between OEMs and the dealer fraternity. Going forward, close collaboration between FADA and SIAM will be critical to ensure a sustainable future and to work collectively towards India's decarbonization goals," Chandra said.

