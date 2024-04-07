India needs 1 million fast chargers to become 100 pc electric in 2 and 3 wheelers by 2030: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], April 7 : India must go 100 per cent electric in 2 wheeler and 3 wheeler by 2030 and become a global EV manufacturing champion, the G20 Sherpa and former CEO NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, said on Saturday.

Kant emphasized the urgency for India to transition its automotive sector towards electric mobility, declaring the era of fossil fuel-based combustion engines as "dead," "Combustion engine technology based on fossil fuels is "dead" and the future is electric," he said.

"Transformation of India's automotive sectors is key; it contributes 7% to its GDP, 35% to manufacturing GDP and 8% to total exports. India has the third-largest global auto market," Kant said in a post on X.

Speaking at Ather Community Day I said that combustion engine technology based on fossil fuels is “dead”and the future is electric. Transformation of India’s automotive sectors is key; it contributes 7% to its GDP, 35% to manufacturing GDP and 8% to total exports. India has the… pic.twitter.com/2XWCQ9fb5k— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 6, 2024

With the automotive sector contributing significantly to India's GDP, manufacturing output, and exports, the country recognizes the imperative to adapt to the evolving global landscape. Currently ranking as the third-largest auto market globally, India boasts the title of the largest producer of three-wheelers, the second-largest manufacturer of two-wheelers and buses, and the fourth-largest producer of passenger cars.

Governments Vahan portal dashboard shows an uptrend of EV registrations especially of 2-wheelers, although 3 and 4 wheelers have shown a marginal decline. In January 2024, EVs registration in India was 1,44,877, in Feb it declined a little bit at 1,41,382 but as on 30th March the figure for the month showed an uptrend of 32 per cent at 1,86,143 vehicles.

Kant further stressed on the necessity for India to lead the charge towards electric mobility, proposing an ambitious goal of achieving 100 per cent electrification in two-wheelers and three-wheelers by 2030. "We need at least one million fast chargers in India to adopt EVs by 2030," Amitabh Kant said.

He also pushed for the domestic manufacturing of these units instead of importing. "We need to push localization content in manufacturing, with megawatt-hour charging for buses and commercial vehicles All EV players & Start-ups instead of creating tech silos must work together to build an interoperable fast-charging network. This is critical for providing impetus to EV movement in India," the G20 Sherpa said.

The shift towards electric mobility represents more than just a technological transition; it embodies a paradigm shift in India's industrial landscape. Embracing disruption, India seeks to not only retain its current market share but also to expand its influence on the global stage.

