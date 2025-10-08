India needs clear SATCOM and 6 GHz policies to stay competitive in AI, says IAFI chief Bharat Bhatia

Geneva [Switzerland], October 8 : India risks losing its technological edge in the global race for artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation communication systems if it delays decisions on key spectrum policies, especially the 6 GHz band and non-geostationary (non-GSO) satellite communications, said Bharat Bhatia, President of the ITU-APT Foundation of India (IAFI).

In a virtual conversation withfrom Geneva Switzerland, Bhatia emphasized that the 6 GHz band is vital for enabling innovations in AI, cloud computing, and blockchain. "The government announced consultations on the lower 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi in May, but no final action has been taken since. Every day of delay costs the country innovation and export opportunities," he said.

On the future of satellite communications (SATCOM), Bhatia noted that the new low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite systems, also known as non-GSO satellites, could revolutionise rural connectivity. "These satellites can connect directly to mobile phones without any additional device. For people in remote areas, on islands or in mountains, this direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity is critical," he explained.

On the challenges facing India's SATCOM sector, Bhatia identified spectrum allocation and financial investment as the two biggest hurdles. "Spectrum rules are still being debated, and the cost of launching satellite networks can run into billions of dollars. However, India can leverage free higher-frequency bands such as KU and KA to reduce costs and empower local companies," he noted.

Unlike traditional geostationary (GSO) satellites, which orbit at 36,000 km, LEO satellites operate much closer at around 400-500 km above Earth, offering faster, low-latency connections. "It's like placing a 4G or 5G base station on a higher platform," he added.

Bhatia urged the government to finalise the pending SATCOM policy to attract investments and enable private sector participation. "The framework prepared by TRAI has been sent back and forth with the Department of Telecommunications. This delay is holding up major satellite constellations such as Starlink, OneWeb, and Telesat," he said.

He also highlighted that 20 to 30 Indian startups are already building small satellites and could become global players once the spectrum and policy frameworks are in place. "Opening up the non-GSO segment will give a major boost to indigenous innovation," Bhatia remarked.

Speaking from Geneva, where he is chairing the 6G standards meeting, Bhatia said AI will be central to all future communication systems. "Whether it is cloud computing or satellite communication, AI will be the backbone of 6G technologies. We're working on systems that will integrate AI and terahertz frequencies to deliver unimaginable data speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second," he said.

He concluded that India's combination of technical talent, startup energy, and regulatory clarity could make it a leader in satellite connectivity and AI-driven communication systems, provided decisive action is taken soon.

