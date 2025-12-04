India, Nepal review status of ongoing projects; express satisfaction over completed projects

New Delhi, Dec 4 India and Nepal held the 11th Lines of Credit Review Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday and reviewed the status of various ongoing projects. The officials of two nations expressed satisfaction at the recently completed projects and discussed ways to further streamline processes towards faster delivery of project.

"The 11th India-Nepal Lines of Credit Review Meeting was held in New Delhi today. Both sides reviewed the status of various ongoing projects, with the participation of all stakeholders. Expressing satisfaction at the recently completed projects, they also discussed ways to further streamline processes towards faster project delivery," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

On November 20, India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, handed over a complete set of a 70-meter modular bridge and specialised launching tools to Nepal's Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Kulman Ghising in a ceremony held in Hetauda.

According to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in Nepal, the modular bridge handed over to Nepal will be sent for installation to Ramechhap, where road connectivity has been affected after the heavy rains in October.

In the statement, the Indian Embassy in Nepal stated, "The Government of India is committed to delivering a total of ten such 70-meter and higher span bridges requested by the Government of Nepal after the devastating rains in October 2025, which affected eastern Nepal. The ten Bailey bridges worth more than NPR 73 crores are being provided on a grant basis by India."

During the event, the Ambassador stated that the supply of the modular bridges and the launching tools is a powerful testament to the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations and a reaffirmation of the Indian government's policy of extending all possible support for Nepal’s infrastructure development and post-disaster reconstruction efforts

Kulman Ghising expressed gratitude to India for sustained and substantial assistance. He noted that the quick-to-assemble nature of these bridges and the provision of launching tools are crucial for fast-tracking emergency reconstruction. He also announced that the bridge would be quickly operationalised.

India and Nepal share a 1,751 km long border across five Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Ties between India and Nepal are defined by deep-rooted people-to-people links and commonalities in religion, language and culture, according to the Indian Embassy in Nepal statement. Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor