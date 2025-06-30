India not affected by the new fee for DirectRemit to key countries by Emirates NBD

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Emirates NBD has clarified that its DirectRemit service will continue to offer free international transfers to major remittance destinations such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines, as reported by the Gulf News.

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC is Dubai's government-owned bank and is one of the largest banking groups in the Middle East in terms of assets. The company has its operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Turkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia.

This clarification comes after confusions were caused by a prior bank notice suggesting that all international transfers, including those via DirectRemit, would be charged a Dh26.25 fee starting September 1, 2025.

In response to concerns and media reports, the bank said in a statement that, "To clarify: Emirates NBD will not be charging Dh26 for remittances to key corridors such as India, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines. These corridors will remain free of charge for our customers. The Dh26 fee applies only to non-core corridors, in line with Central Bank regulations."

The Dh26.25 fee (including VAT) applies only to countries not listed in ENBD's main zero-fee remittance list. This fee applies when transfers are made via the bank's online, mobile, or ENBD X platforms.

"International wire transfers through UAE banks often carry fees ranging from Dh20 to Dh60, depending on the destination and platform used. However, Emirates NBD's DirectRemit service to selected countries has long been promoted as a zero-fee offering, and that remains unchanged for the major corridors mentioned," the Gulf News reported.

Customers are advised to review the list of eligible corridors in their ENBD app or platform to confirm whether their intended destination qualifies for zero-fee transfers.

