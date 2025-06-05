India now ranks 3rd in building general dry cargo vessels for European short sea trade: Sonowal

New Delhi [India], June 5 : India now ranks 3rd in building general dry cargo vessels for the European short sea trade, Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Thursday, quoting private data.

The minister attributed this feat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bold Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047".

"India's shipbuilding ambitions are no longer just on paper, they are taking shape in shipyards and recognised globally," the minister wrote on X, attaching an infographic of rankings.

From strategic reforms to skilling our workforce, every step taken by the Modi Govt is making Make in India, Make for the World a reality. Our rise proves, India means business and the world knows it," the minister supplemented in his X post.

The Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 provides a comprehensive framework for the holistic development of India's maritime sector, encompassing ports, shipping, and waterways. MIV 2030 outlines 150 initiatives aimed at propelling India to global maritime leadership.

Its 10 interconnected themes such as port infrastructure development, enhancing logistics efficiency, improving Indian shipbuilding tonnage, increasing coastal and waterway traffic, fostering technology innovation and policy support, promoting sustainability and global collaboration, address every facet of the maritime ecosystem, ensuring a well-rounded approach to transforming India into a leading maritime nation.

The status of MIV 2030 gets reflected through the progress made by the Indian Maritime sector over the past 3 years as outlined below:

Major Port Capacity increased from 1598 MMTPA in Financial Year 2022 to 1630 MMTPA in Financial Year 2024.

Overall, Vessel Turn Around Time (TAT) reduced from 53 hours in Financial Year 2022 to 48 hours in Financial Year 2024.

Ship Berth Day Output increased from 16,000 MT in Financial Year 2022 to 18,900 MT in Financial Year 2024.

Over the past three years, there has been a 37% increase in the Capital Expenditure to Rs 7,571 crore in Financial Year 2024 (from Rs. 5527 crore in Financial Year 2022) by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways including a 54 per cent increase in Gross Budget Support (GBS) to Rs 1,687 crore in Financial Year 2024 (from Rs 1,099 crore in Financial Year 2022) which is primarily towards the achievements of goals and targets outlined under MIV 2030.

In the past 3 years, around 75 port development projects have been awarded in Major Ports which includes projects for enhancement of cargo handling capacity and operational efficiency.

