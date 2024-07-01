India offers immense investment opportunities for our green companies: Oz envoy

New Delhi, July 1 Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, on Monday said that India offers immense investment opportunities for "our green companies" as the word about the country as a favourable investment destination grows in Australia.

Speaking to IANS, Philip Green said we have investors who are already deeply engaged in the Indian hydrogen sector and in the solar panel sector.

"As India grows, the word about India as a place to invest is equally growing in Australia," he added.

Green, who is leading the Australian delegation to the ‘India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2024, also said that there is no more important priority for "Australia in the economic domain than to engage with India in the green energy supply chain".

"I'm delighted that the largest number of foreign companies here at this conference are from Australia. 41 of them across a range of disciplines, and we've had a range of announcements," he told IANS.

In addition, the Australian envoy said that a larger number of Australian companies are getting involved in investment in solar, wind, and across the whole green energy supply chain.

In May, Green described India as an "indispensable partner" and "top-tier security partner".

Speaking at Ananta Centre, the High Commissioner to India highlighted India's pivotal role in Australia's supply chain resilience strategy.

Emphasising India's capabilities in producing electric vehicles (EVs) and solar panels at scale, he noted, "India is a key part of our diversification agenda and supply chain resilience."

