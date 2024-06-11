India offers strongest employment outlook in Asia Pacific in Q3: Report

New Delhi, June 11 India has offered the strongest employment outlook in Asia Pacific (APAC) at over 30 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, a new report showed on Tuesday.

According to the global workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, the strongest hiring intentions continue in North India at over 36 per cent.

The survey, gathering data from 3,150 employers depicted the financial and real estate industries as forerunners in creating employment followed by healthcare and life sciences.

"The real estate sector has seen an increased investor interest with a capital inflow to the tune of $1.1 billion led by the residential sector," said ManpowerGroup’s India and Middle East Managing Director Sandeep Gulati.

Among the industry size, large organisations (1,000 to 4,999) indicated the strongest optimism in hiring with the Net Employment Outlook of 42 per cent followed by small (50 to 249) and medium (250 to 999) organisations (34 per cent) and large enterprise (30 per cent).

Moreover, the report showed that over 62 per cent of employers have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) including generative conversational AI with 80 per cent of the senior leadership team optimistic about the positive impact of AI on overall business as opposed to 68 per cent of frontline and factory workers.

Almost 68 per cent of employers plan to increase headcount due to the adoption of AI and Machine Learning over the next 2 years.

--IANS

shs/dan

