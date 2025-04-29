India on track to become Viksit Bharat under PM Modi's leadership: Academicians

New Delhi, April 29 Academicians and delegates from premier institutions such as IITs and IIMs on Tuesday expressed strong confidence that India is steadily advancing towards becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the 'YUGM Conclave' held at Bharat Mandapam here, Professor Pawan Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, said the Prime Minister provided a powerful guiding principle during the event: “Time is limited, but our goals are big.”

Sharma stressed that artificial intelligence (AI) should be used to solve real-world challenges in India.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, the entire country has taken a collective pledge to become a developed nation by 2047. The pace at which the government is moving leaves little doubt that this goal will be achieved on time,” he added.

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Founding Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur, lauded India’s evolving education system and highlighted the country’s rise in global university rankings.

“Indian universities are now making their mark on the world stage. Institutions like IITs are creating their own innovative products through cutting-edge research,” Jaiswal told IANS.

With the government and corporate collaboration, we can transform this research into market-ready solutions and move closer to our vision of a developed India, he noted.

Dr Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur, reflected on India’s technological journey, saying that the nation has historically relied on importing technology from abroad.

“Now, the tide is turning. India will no longer just consume foreign technology -- it will become a producer and exporter of home-grown technological solutions to the world,” he told IANS.

Professor TV Kattimani, Vice Chancellor, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, emphasised the Prime Minister’s vision connecting innovation, education, and employment.

“Today, PM Modi talked about taking innovation from the lab to the factory floor, ensuring that it translates into jobs for our youth,” Kattimani told IANS.

"PM Modi made a grounded and impactful statement -- degrees and ranks alone won’t build the nation; employment will. We were truly inspired by his words," Kattimani added.

