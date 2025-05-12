India-Pakistan Ceasefire Triggers Stock Market Surge: Sensex Jumps 2,300+ Points, Nifty Nears 24,800

Boosted by positive geopolitical sentiment following the India-Pakistan ceasefire, Indian equity markets opened with a strong gap-up on Monday, registering one of the most robust intraday rallies in recent months. The Nifty 50 began trading at 24,420 and quickly surged to an intraday high of 24,737, gaining more than 700 points. Simultaneously, the BSE Sensex opened at 80,803 and soared to 81,830, marking an intraday rise of over 2,200 points.

The Bank Nifty also joined the rally, crossing the 55,000 mark after opening at 54,658 and touching a high of 55,292. At 12:30 PM, the Sensex was up by 2,356.87 points or 2.97% at 81,811.34, while the Nifty 50 rose 753.85 points or 3.14% to 24,761.85. The India VIX, a key measure of market volatility, dropped 16.68% to 18.02, indicating improved investor confidence.

Sectoral & Stock Highlights

All sectoral indices except Pharma traded in the green.

Realty, IT, and Metal indices jumped nearly 4% each.

Pharma stocks saw pressure amid reports that U.S. President Donald Trump planned cuts to prescription drug prices.

Among Nifty 50 gainers:

Adani Enterprises led the charge with a 7.25% jump to ₹2,414.10. Other Adani Group stocks (Ports, Power, Green Energy, Energy Solutions, AWL, ATGL, ACC) rose 3-7%.

Shriram Finance rallied over 7% to ₹647.05.

Trent, Jio Financial, and HCL Technologies surged around 5%.

On the downside:

IndusInd Bank fell 2.97% to ₹793.90 following an independent review linked to insider trading concerns.

Sun Pharma declined 2.80% to ₹1,695.90.

The broader market saw 2,502 stocks advancing and only 253 declining out of 2,825 traded on the NSE by 12:08 PM. Notably, 264 stocks hit upper circuits, including Godfrey Phillips, Birla Corporation, Zaggle, and Sagility.

Both midcap and smallcap indices outperformed:

Triveni Turbine, HFCL, Sonata, and JWL gained 8-9% (smallcap).

Suzlon, RVNL, Escorts, and Dixon surged 7-9% (midcap).

On the BSE, Birla Corporation and Reliance Power led the gainers with 20% and 13% jumps respectively, driven by strong Q4 earnings.

Eyes on Earnings

Investors are closely watching upcoming Q4 results from Andhra Cements, Tata Steel, PVR INOX, Raymond, Ather Energy, and Bajaj Electricals. Meanwhile, KPR Mill, Paras Defence, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, and Concord saw declines ranging from 3-9%.