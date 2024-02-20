India PC market drops 6.6% in 2023 to 13.9 mn units, HP leads: Report

New Delhi, Feb 20 India's traditional PC market (inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations) shipped 13.9 million units in 2023, down 6.6 per cent (year-over-year), with HP leading the market, a new report showed on Tuesday.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), the desktop category grew by 6.7 per cent (year-over-year), notebooks and workstations declined by 11.1 per cent (year-over-year) and 14 per cent (year-over-year), respectively.

"Low market sentiments after the pandemic led to reduced consumer demand, resulting in a steep shipment correction in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023," said Bharath Shenoy, Senior Research Analyst, IDC India.

The total market rebounded in the second half of 2023 (2H23) with 12.9 per cent (year-over-year) growth after a weak first half. The fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23) grew 11.4 per cent (year-over-year) as both desktops and notebooks grew by 16.8 per cent (year-over-year) and 9.9 per cent (year-over-year), respectively.

HP, which led the market, had a share of 31.5 per cent last year as it topped the charts in both the commercial and consumer segments with shares of 33.6 per cent and 29.4 per cent. respectively, the report said.

Lenovo secured second spot with a share of 16.7 per cent, while Dell Technologies stood third with a share of 15.5 per cent as it witnessed a steep decline of 24.5 per cent (year-over-year) in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor