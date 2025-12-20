India Post emerges as a key driver of digital inclusion, public service delivery in 2025

New Delhi [India], December 20 : The Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications marked a transformative year in 2025, significantly expanding its role from traditional mail services to becoming a backbone of citizen-centric digital, financial and governance initiatives.

The Year-End Review statement from the Ministry of Communications highlights how India Post leveraged its vast nationwide network to bridge service gaps, particularly in rural and remote regions

One of the standout achievements was the expansion of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).

In collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, 452 POPSKs were operational as of November 30, 2025, ensuring passport services within reach of citizens across Lok Sabha constituencies.

Between January and November, over 29 lakh passport-related applications were processed, generating revenue of ₹114.88 crore and reducing the need for long-distance travel for applicants.

India Post also played a pivotal role in strengthening Aadhaar services. More than 13,000 Aadhaar centres operated from post offices nationwide, supplemented by mobile Aadhaar kits for camp-mode enrolment in remote areas.

During National Postal Week alone, over 1,500 Aadhaar camps were held in schools. Overall, more than 2.35 crore Aadhaar enrolments and updates were completed in 2025, generating ₹129.13 crore in revenue.

Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign 4.0, the Department distributed over 28 lakh national flags, mobilising postal workers to promote public participation through door-to-door outreach, rallies and school activities.

India Post also contributed to employment and enterprise development by physically verifying more than 1.69 lakh units under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

A major thrust during the year was financial inclusion. India Post completed nearly five lakh door-to-door KYC verifications for mutual fund investors and signed landmark MoUs with AMFI, UTI, SBI Mutual Fund and others.

These partnerships allow post offices to serve as trusted facilitators for KYC verification and even mutual fund distribution, especially benefiting rural and semi-urban populations.

The Department also entered the telecom services space through an MoU with BSNL, enabling the sale and recharge of SIM cards at over 1.64 lakh post offices.

The initiative aims to improve digital connectivity in underserved areas and has already shown success in pilot regions.

On the technology front, India Post launched DIGIPIN, a 10-character geocoded digital address system developed with ISRO and IIT Hyderabad.

The innovation, which uniquely identifies every 4x4 metre grid in India, earned international recognition at the Asian-Pacific Postal Union Business Forum.

Internationally, India strengthened its postal diplomacy through the successful launch of the UPI-UPU interlinkage, organisation of the Asia-Pacific Postal Leaders Forum in Jaipur, and signing of an International Tracked Packet Service agreement with Russia.

The Department's export facilitation initiative, Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra, expanded to over 1,000 centres nationwide and enabled exports worth approximately ₹287 crore, empowering artisans, MSMEs and women entrepreneurs.

