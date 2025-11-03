India Post Payments Bank joins EPFO to provide doorstep Digital Life Certificate services

New Delhi, Nov 3 India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), to provide doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services to its pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, an official statement said on Monday.

Under this collaboration, IPPB -- a 100 per cent government-owned entity under the Department of Posts -- will leverage its wide network of over 1.65 lakh post offices and more than 3 lakh postal service providers (postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks).

They are equipped with doorstep banking devices and digital process of face authentication technology and fingerprint biometric authentication, to assist EPFO pensioners in submitting their Digital Life Certificates conveniently from their homes, eliminating the need for them to visit bank branches or EPFO offices to submit traditional paper-based certificates.

EPFO will bear the cost of issuing Digital Life Certificate entirely, making the service free for their pensioners, according to the Ministry of Communications.

“This partnership with EPFO reinforces IPPB’s mission to bring essential financial and citizen services to every doorstep in India. With our technology-enabled postal network and trusted last-mile reach, EPFO pensioners — especially in rural and semi-urban areas — will now be able to complete their life certificate submission seamlessly, with dignity and convenience,” said R Viswesvaran, MD and CEO, IPPB.

The initiative aligns with the government of India’s ‘Digital India’ and ‘Ease of Living’ vision, harnessing technology and postal infrastructure to ensure inclusive service delivery for senior citizens and pensioners, he mentioned.

India Post Payments Bank introduced the doorstep service of Digital Life Certificate in 2020 for generating Jeevan Pramaan for pensioners using Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication to reduce the turnaround time for issuance of Jeevan Pramaan.

On completion of the certificate generation process, confirmation SMS will be received by the pensioner in his mobile number and the certificate can be viewed online the next day.

