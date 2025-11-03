India Post Payments Bank signs MoU with EPFO for doorstep Digital Life Certificate services

New Delhi [India], November 3 : India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), a fully Government of India-owned entity under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment, to offer doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services for pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 (EPS'95), according to a Ministry of Communications press release.

The MoU was exchanged between R Viswesvaran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of IPPB, and Ramesh Krishnamurthi, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) of EPFO, during the 73rd Foundation Day of EPFO. The event was attended by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, as the Chief Guest, along with Vandana Gurnani, Secretary (Labour & Employment), Members of the Central Board of Trustees, and senior officials from the Ministry of Labour & Employment, EPFO, and IPPB.

Under this partnership, IPPB will use its wide network of over 1.65 lakh Post Offices and more than three lakh postal service providers, including Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks, who are equipped with Doorstep Banking devices. Using digital face authentication and fingerprint biometric verification, they will help pensioners submit their life certificates from home. This will save pensioners the effort of visiting banks or EPFO offices. The EPFO will bear the full cost of issuing the Digital Life Certificate, making the service free for pensioners.

Speaking about the collaboration, R Viswesvaran, MD & CEO of IPPB, said, "This partnership with EPFO reinforces IPPB's mission to bring essential financial and citizen services to every doorstep in India. With our technology-enabled postal network and trusted last-mile reach, EPFO pensionersespecially in rural and semi-urban areaswill now be able to complete their life certificate submission seamlessly, with dignity and convenience. The initiative aligns with the Government of India's 'Digital India' and 'Ease of Living' vision, harnessing technology and postal infrastructure to ensure inclusive service delivery for senior citizens and pensioners."

IPPB had introduced its Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service in 2020 for generating Jeevan Pramaan using Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. Pensioners can contact their local Postman or Gramin Dak Sevak, or visit the nearest Post Office, to provide their Aadhaar number and pension details. After authentication, a confirmation SMS is sent to the pensioner's mobile number, and the certificate can be viewed online the next day at Jeevan Pramaan website.

Established in 2018, IPPB operates under the Department of Posts with the vision to make banking accessible, affordable, and trustworthy for all citizens.

