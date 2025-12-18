India PR Distribution expands its media network through new digital Press Release partnerships

India PR Distribution

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 18: Gurgaon-based India PR Distribution has announced new tie-ups with digital and new media websites, further expanding its existing media network. India PR Distribution (IPD) is one of India's leading and most trusted press release distribution service providers.

The latest media partnerships have enabled India PR Distribution to add more publications and websites to its popular organic PR package, strengthening its value proposition and positioning it among the most cost-effective PR packages available in the market.

India PR Distribution works with businesses of all sizes, helping them share news across major online media platforms in India. Established in 2017, the company provides cost-effective press release distribution and digital PR publication across premium media outlets, making it a preferred choice for brands seeking wide, consistent, and credible media coverage.

Over the years, India PR Distribution has launched several digital PR solutions that were introduced for the first time in the industry and are now widely adopted. The company was also among the early movers to introduce affordable organic PR packages, simplifying press release distribution for startups and growing brands. Its recent partnerships with new media houses have further expanded coverage, reinforcing its position as one of the most comprehensive PR service providers in India.

IPD works with national, regional, and niche media platforms to ensure that news reaches the most relevant audiences. The company's continued focus on innovation and ethical practices has made it a top choice for corporates, celebrities, and startups for press release distribution in India. India PR Distribution offers a broad range of services, including celebrity PR, startup funding news distribution, event PR coverage, press release writing, custom media outreach, and online brand visibility support.

"India PR Distribution works closely with companies of all sizes to support their public relations needs," said Nitin Jain, CEO of India PR Distribution. "We have consistently helped client press releases get published on trusted media platforms, and our goal is to deliver maximum and meaningful media coverage for every client."

In addition, IPD has recently adopted advanced AI techniques and developed custom AI applications to enhance its PR packages. This makes it one of the early PR agencies in India to integrate AI-driven solutions, helping clients achieve greater efficiency, improved media outreach, and enhanced campaign performance.

India PR Distribution is one of India's top trusted PR agencies, specialising in press release distribution services, digital PR, organic PR, and media relations. The company has empowered startups, SMEs, and large enterprises through innovative publicity campaigns, including guaranteed media placements and curated organic PR strategies. India PR Distribution is also recognised among the Top Trusted Public Relations Agencies in India, providing economical PR services to clients in India and overseas.

For more information about India PR Distribution and its services, visit www.IndiaPRDistribution.com.

