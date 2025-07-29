India projected to see salary hikes between 6.2-11.3 pc across industries in FY26

New Delhi, July 29 Employers across key industries in India are planning measured yet meaningful compensation increases in current fiscal, with salary increments projected to range between 6.2 per cent and 11.3 per cent across sectors, and some city and role-level salary increments are expected to reach up to 13.8 per cent, according to a report on Tuesday.

The highest salary increments are expected in sectors such as EV and EV Infrastructure (11.3 per cent), Consumer Durables (10.7 per cent), Retail (10.7 per cent), and NBFCs (10.4 per cent), TeamLease Services, a people supply chain company, said in its report.

According to the report, top roles within industries with the highest salary increment are Electrical Design Engineer (12.4 per cent) in EV and EV Infrastructure, In-Store Demonstrator (12.2 per cent) in Consumer Durables, Relationship Executive (11.6 per cent) in NBFC, and Fashion Assistant (11.2 per cent) in Retail.

“The projected salary growth, ranging from 6.2 per cent to 11.3 per cent, signals a broader realignment in India’s job and wage landscape," said Kartik Narayan, CEO-Staffing, TeamLease Services.

As new-age industries scale rapidly, demand is shifting toward roles that combine technical capability with immediate business impact, Narayan added.

This shift is driving compensation increases, particularly in Pune (10.4 per cent), Mumbai (10.2 per cent), Hyderabad (10.2 per cent), Bengaluru (10.1 per cent), and Gurugram (10.1 per cent), the report stated.

A few of the roles within cities are expected to show exceptional salary increments - Quality Control Inspector (13.8 per cent) in Pune, MIS Executive (13.4 per cent) in Hyderabad, Data Engineer (12.9 per cent) in Bengaluru, Electrical Design Engineer (12.6 per cent) in Mumbai and Sales Executive (12.4 per cent) in Gurugram.

Across functional areas, sales and marketing roles are projected to see the highest average salary increment at 9.9 per cent, followed closely by engineering (9.5 per cent).

Other core functions, such as Finance, Customer Service and Back Office, Blue Collar, and HR and Admin, are expected to receive moderate hikes of between 8.2 per cent and 8.6 per cent, indicating a balanced growth trend across business-critical areas, the report highlighted.

The report also points to a strong blue-collar rebound. The fastest-growing blue-collar roles are mechanic (10.4 per cent), material handler (10.0 per cent), machine operator (9.9 per cent), and electrician (9.3 per cent), the report noted. The report was based on data from 1,308 businesses across 23 industries and 20 cities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor