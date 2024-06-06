India, Qatar hold first meeting of Joint Task Force on Investment

New Delhi [India], June 6 : The first meeting of the Joint Task Force on Investment (JTFI) between India and Qatar was convened on Thursday here in New Delhi, aimed at strengthening investment cooperation between the two countries.

The joint task force was co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, and Mohamed bin Hassen Al-Malki, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Finance, the joint task force on investment has reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to strengthen bilateral relations and to leverage the collective potential for accelerated growth, investment opportunities and synergistic collaboration across diverse sectors ranging from infrastructure and energy to technology and innovation.

They also underscored the significance of the robust economic relationship between India and Qatar, rooted in shared values, common objectives, and a shared vision for inclusive development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor