India, Qatar hold talks on bolstering economic ties

New Delhi, June 6 The first meeting of the Joint Task Force on Investment (JTFI) between India and Qatar held here on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of both the nations to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

The joint task force was co-chaired by Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Mohamed bin Hassen Al-Malki, Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, government of Qatar.

"In the spirit of fostering mutual growth and prosperity, the Joint Task Force on investment has reaffirmed the commitment of both the nations to strengthen bilateral relations and to leverage the collective potential for accelerated growth, investment opportunities and synergistic collaboration across diverse sectors ranging from infrastructure and energy to technology and innovation," according to a Finance Ministry statement.

The JTFI has underscored the significance of the robust economic relationship between India and Qatar, rooted in shared values, common objectives, and a shared vision for inclusive development, the statement added.

