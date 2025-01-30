India rapidly emerging as MedTech powerhouse: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Jan 30 India is rapidly emerging as a MedTech powerhouse, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Anupriya Patel said on Thursday.

Addressing"MedTekon 2025", organised by the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), here, she said: "With the MedTech industry poised to double its market size to $30 billion by 2030 and expand its global share from 1.65 per cent to 10-12 per cent, India is rapidly emerging as a MedTech powerhouse."

"Our exports reached $3.8 billion last year, reflecting the sector’s growing manufacturing strength and global competitiveness," she added.

She urged to keep the momentum forward, with "innovation, investment, and policy reforms" as these will be crucial to "positioning India as a leader in affordable, high-quality medical technology.”

The event set the agenda for policy acceleration, investment growth, and technological advancements in India’s MedTech sector.

NITI Aayog member Dr V. K. Paul called the event apt "to expand India’s global footprint, foster innovation, and strengthen domestic manufacturing".

The expert urged the need for India to position itself as a global MedTech leader, as demand for medical devices is rising.

"India’s 4,000+ health-tech startups need greater investment, regulatory support, and structured incubation to scale globally," Paul said, while emphasising the need to be also in harmony with global regulatory standards.

MTaI Chairman Pavan Choudary emphasised the need for investment-friendly policies, regulatory coherence, and a robust MedTech infrastructure to support India’s growing healthcare needs.

