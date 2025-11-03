India rapidly progressing in AI, digital infra sectors to become a developed nation: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 3 India is rapidly progressing towards becoming a developed nation by taking leadership in developing Artificial Intelligence technologies and enhancing digital public infrastructure, said experts on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, on the sidelines at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here, the experts highlighted India’s progress in diverse fields, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech, showcased India's success in every sector from health to science to space.

"India is leading in different sectors such as health and space. Earlier, we used to be just followers; now we are leaders, it's a very big change. This is just the beginning, and we are progressing fast,” Bhushan Pathwardhan, professor at Pune Savitribai Phule University, told IANS.

Nidhi, an attendee, stressed that India is progressing rapidly in terms of AI and digital models.

"I'm sure that there will be a day when India will be the topmost country, excelling in the digital AI,” she said, mentioning the boost to science and innovation with the newly launched RDI scheme of Rs 1 lakh crore.

“The increased level of investment in R&D will foster a lot of innovation, because behind every innovation, money is involved. And unless money is around, I guess innovations are also impossible,” Nidhi added.

Dr. Rahul Singh, CEO at Medical Incubation Centre at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Noida, lauded the RDI scheme and noted that it has come at the right time for the country.

"I think such a fund and such a platform are at the right time for India in the run for 2047," he said, while also mentioning the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

"Such a big fund has been set up to scale researchers. From research to innovation or product development, the government has prepared an ecosystem of all kinds. I think India is ready to become India 2047 very quickly," Singh told IANS.

Dr. Meena Krishnayya added that more than being consumers of technology, “India has also become a pioneer of transformation through technology”. ”Going digital is one of the examples,” she added.

“Our technology is going very far. And females are also moving ahead, especially in science,” she said, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the growth of women in the STEM sector.

“If you look at the agricultural sector, drone technology is moving ahead. We have advanced a lot in fertilisation technologies. Our agriculture is also moving ahead in a good way. We will be able to provide a lot of good nutrition to the world,” she said.

Mangi Lal Jat, DG at ICAR, told IANS that the Prime Minister emphasised the need to address malnutrition while also boosting soil health.

“The PM’s message emphasizes the need to address malnutrition and nutrition as a priority. For this, we need to focus more on bio-fortified crops. He also urged the need to enhance soil health with biological sources and biofertilisers. For all this, digital innovation is crucial.

“The take-home message is to build more bio-fortified crops and varieties, and explore our genetic diversity to contribute more towards nutrition security,” he said.

Citing the examples of US and China’s investments in science, Dr. Monika Garg told IANS that “if we have proper incentives, proper instruments, proper facilities, then it won't take long for India to become a developed country".

