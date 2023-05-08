India ready to lead technology-driven diabetes care: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], May 8 : India is ready to lead technology-driven diabetes care, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the three-day World Congress of 'Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics 2023' (DTechCon 2023) here, as chief guest, Singh, who is also a renowned diabetologist and professor, said that India is being looked up to by the rest of the world in the field of healthcare after the successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technologically and in human resources, India is much ahead of most other countries, he said.

The Union Minister said that India is fast becoming more and more tech-savvy, particularly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over because he is personally promoting science and technology innovations.

The PM has a natural temper for science and has worked closely with him for the past nine years, the Minister said.

This, he said, is evident from the fact that there were just around 350 StartUps before 2014, but after Prime Minister Modi gave the clarion call from the ramparts of the Red Fort in his Independence Day address and rolled out a special StartUp scheme in 2016, there has been a quantum jump in StartUps to more than 90,000 with more than 100 Unicorns.

The Minister said that in the field of Telemedicine, India has some of the best StartUps in the world.

The Minister said that India is not only becoming a technology leader but also a huge medical tourism hub.

