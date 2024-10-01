India received about 8% more rainfall this monsoon season

New Delhi [India], October 1 : The rainfall across India during the 2024 southwest monsoon season (June-September) was 108 per cent of the long period average (LPA), marking an above-normal monsoon season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

by definition, the LPA of rainfall is the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval (like month or season) average over a long period.

As per IMD, the rainfall surpassed this year's rain forecast of 106 per cent, with a variation of 4 per cent on both sides. The monsoon this year indicated stronger-than-expected rainfall over the four-month period.

According to the insights released by the IMD, regionally, the monsoon performed well. The central part of India received about 119 per cent of its LPA, followed by South Peninsula at 114 per cent, and Northwest India at 107 per cent.

However, in the Northeast part of the country India lagged behind and recorded only 86 per cent of its LPA.

The monsoon core zone, which is crucial for India's rain-fed agricultural areas, received 122 per cent of its LPA. This ensured a positive outlook for agriculture activities in the country.

Out of India's 36 meteorological subdivisions, 9 per cent of the country's area experienced large excess rainfall, while 26 per cent received excess rainfall, and 54 per cent received normal levels of rain. However, 11 per cent of the country, including Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, faced deficient rainfall, the IMD data shows.

As per the data , the monthly distribution of rainfall also showed variations, with June receiving 89 per cent of the LPA, followed by stronger monthsJuly at 109 per cent, August at 115 per cent, and September at 112 per cent.

The IMD stated that the monsoon advanced over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on its scheduled time (May 19) and made landfall in Kerala on May 30, two days ahead of the normal date of June 1.

The monsoon this year covered the entire country by July 2, slightly ahead of its typical date of July 8. The monsoon withdrawal commenced on September 23, six days later than usual.

IMD's forecast for the monsoon onset over Kerala was accurate for the nineteenth consecutive year, excluding 2015, reinforcing confidence in their prediction models. This season's timely and above-normal monsoon has raised hopes for a positive impact on India's agriculture and overall economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor