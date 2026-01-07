India remains as compelling long-term equity story in 2026 despite high valuations: Mackenzie Report

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Strong demographics, political stability and rising manufacturing exports make India one of the most compelling long-term equity stories globally in 2026, highlighted a report by Mackenzie, a global asset manager.

The report noted that Indian equities, which were flagged as attractive for the long term in 2025 but expensive in the short term, have largely gone through a phase of valuation-driven consolidation.

According to the assessment, the recent lag in Indian markets has been primarily about valuations rather than a deterioration in fundamentals.

It stated "The Sensex Index was at 24 times earnings a year ago, and it's now closer to 20 times, which is much more reasonable".

The report stated that India's price appreciation had earlier exceeded the underlying fundamental outlook, particularly in the mid-cap segment, leading to stretched valuations.

It also pointed out that this period coincided with a country rotation within emerging markets, with capital flows moving away from India toward China, Korea and Taiwan. As a result, valuations have corrected to more reasonable levels.

Despite this adjustment, the report highlighted that the structural drivers supporting India's long-term equity story remain firmly in place.

Strong demographics, sustained political stability and a steady rise in manufacturing exports continue to strengthen India's investment case over the long run.

Looking ahead, the report said India enters 2026 with equity markets that have absorbed nearly a year of consolidation, while the broader economy remains positioned for reform-driven expansion. India's economy is forecast to grow by another 6.5 per cent, supported by a rising middle class and continued manufacturing expansion.

While valuations are still described as elevated even after the 2025 consolidation phase, the report also highlighted that corporate earnings are expected to grow at double-digit rates, providing fundamental support to equities.

On the global macro outlook, the report noted that investors faced sharp swings in both equity and bond markets, and 2026 is unlikely to be significantly calmer.

It warned that market volatility is currently subdued, risk premiums are compressed and valuations appear stretched, even as notable potential risks are being largely overlooked.

In this backdrop, the report recommended maintaining a neutral equity-bond asset mix. It also advised investors to broaden diversification across regions and add selective commodity exposure to portfolios, as global markets brace for continued uncertainty in 2026.

Overall, the report concluded that while near-term risks and volatility persist, India's structural strengths continue to make it a standout long-term equity opportunity.

