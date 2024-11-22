India remains trusted partner when many democratic countries face turmoil, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, stated that India remained a trusted partner offering both political and economic stability in a time when many democratic countries faced turmoil, highlighting India's achievement in retaining political stability, which helped the country to establish itself as a trusted trading partner.

Speaking at the News9 Global Summit, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics and Information Technology, Vaishnaw, underscored India's strength and resilience of the economy.

"The success of our government reflects the fact that good economics can also make good politics. While many democratic nations have faced turmoil, India remains a trusted partner, offering both political and economic stability," the minister said.

The Union Minister highlighted the 6-8 percent growth rate of the economy, adding that the growth is poised to continue this trajectory for many years to come.

The Union Minister also underscored the government's commitment to sustainability and the environment.

He said, "While we continue to grow, we are conscious of our environmental footprint. I am pleased to report that India is on track to meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement."

Vaishnaw added that about 45 percent of India's total power generation capacity comes from renewable sources.

He added that the government is establishing the world's largest renewable energy with a capacity of 40,000 MW at an investment

of 1.2 billion euros.

Pointing out the changes in global order, the union minister asserted that we are living through one of the most transformative phases. In the last five years, the world has experienced a global pandemic and witnessed two major geopolitical conflicts, he added.

Referring to the significance of India amid the changes in global order, he stated that the country offers trust, talent, and stability and is uniquely positioned to thrive in this changing environment. We firmly believe in democracy, multilateralism, and a rules-based international order, he added.

