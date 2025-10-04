India Risks Losing its Workforce Advantage, India's First Workforce Health Index by Loop Reveals

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Loop, India's leading Group health insurance and health benefits provider, today announced the launch of the Workforce Health Index (WHI), India's first national-level benchmark report on the health of working professionals. Built on 214,142 lab test parameters and lifestyle surveys from 3,437 professionals across major cities, the report provides unprecedented insights into the biological and lifestyle health of India's urban workforce.

The WHI uncovers systemic health risks that threaten long-term productivity:

* Metabolic health: 37.2% of professionals show abnormal glucose metabolismearly signals of diabetes risk in prime career years.

* Sleep & stress: 27.3% sleep less than 6 hours nightly, while 33.9% report high stress. Women report 17% higher stress levels than men.

* Gender health gap: 36.5% of female professionals are clinically anemic compared to 8.2% of men, a 4.5x difference.

* City hotspots: Delhi NCR shows 34.8% liver dysfunction, while over 82% Mumbai have HDL cholesterol below the protective level of 50 mg/dL.

"India's workforce is running on borrowed health," said Mayank Kale, Co-founder & CEO of Loop. "The Workforce Health Index gives leaders measurable proof of what's at stake. Without timely interventions, organizations risk shorter careers, rising claims, and lost productivity. But with the right policies, we can extend healthy working years and strengthen our growth story."

Health experts note that many risks stem from systemic and workplace drivers, not just personal choices. "These are not isolated lifestyle lapses," said Harpreet Singh, President, Healthcare, Loop. "The data shows patterns shaped by work culture, access to preventive care, and benefit design. This means employers have the power to change the trajectory."

The WHI is designed as a decision-making tool for CFOs, CHROs, and policymakers, helping them shape benefits, workplace design, and preventive health strategies. Loop plans to update the index annually, enabling leaders to track trends and measure progress.

The full Workforce Health Index report, along with city and industry-level insights, can be accessed here: bit.ly/3VjYvil

Loop, India's leading Group health insurance and healthcare provider, is on a mission to add 20 healthy years to the Indian workforce. By uniting best-in-class insurance, unlimited primary care, and data-led prevention, Loop empowers over 850,000 lives at 1,250+ companies to live longer, healthier lives. Backed by global investors including Y Combinator, Khosla Ventures, Elevation Capital, and General Catalyst, Loop is redefining corporate healthcare for enterprise companies by making prevention profitable, outcomes measurable, and vibrant health possible for every team in India.

